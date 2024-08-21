What to expect at Bingemans Oktoberfest KoolHaus

This years’ Oktoberfest KoolHaus will be an outdoor party hosted at Bingemans in Kitchener from Friday, Sept. 27 to Saturday, Oct. 12.

Oktoberfest is a traditional German festival that celebrates Bavarian culture. It is celebrated annually and typically runs from late September to the first weekend in October. The festival is known for its vibrant atmosphere, traditional Bavarian music, dance, attire, and beer. For the younger generations, including university students, Oktoberfest KoolHaus has taken steps to help modernize the festival while staying true to its roots.

According to a Koolhaus spokesperson, what differentiates the 2024 event from previous years is innovation and variety. The programming this year spans multiple generations’ interests and ensures guests can tailor their Oktoberfest experience to their wants and needs. While the festival blends tradition with modern amenities and services, they have made a conscious effort to increase points of service, offer credit and debit express services, and expand the festival’s greening initiatives.

Contemporary entertainment acts like the Golden Keys, a six-member German-Canadian music group from Kitchener, exemplify the dynamic blend of cultural influences and bridge tradition with modernization. Joining the entertainment line are the three-membered Dorfrocker, known for their music in the Volksmusik genre, blending folk elements with pop and rock influences. From traditional Bavarian music and dancing to modern twists and contemporary performances, the harmonious blend of genres caters to a wide range of preferences that ensure that every attendee can relish in the Oktoberfest experience in a manner that resonates with them.

For the culinary experiences, the event will offer the pre-order platter program and the ultimate Bavarian Feast. Event attendees have the option to try traditional dishes such as the German schnitzel, Oktoberfest sausage, sauerkraut, and spaetzle.

Marien de Freitas, a UW psychology student in her final year, shares her perspective of last year’s event: “Oktoberfest is a nice social event to go at least once with friends as it doesn’t really change from year to year. While maybe in the past it stuck to traditional German culture, it has strayed from that and is now more a glorified drinking event.

“That being said there are some family friendly events like the parade and barrel races. The food is a bit overpriced but good and the beer even better. I would recommend going on the weekday when the tickets are cheaper and the crowd gets less rowdy.”

For first-time attendees, maximizing the Oktoberfest KoolHaus experience is about embracing the Bavarian spirit.