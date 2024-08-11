WUSA Thrift store to remain closed for fall term, offer pop-up events First event scheduled for Sept 18

WUSA Thrift has confirmed that its store (located in the Student Life Centre) will remain closed through the upcoming fall term. The store has been closed for the spring term, due to “infrastructure improvements” according to WUSA’s website. Further reasoning about the fall term closure has not yet been provided.

While the store itself will be closed, students will be able to shop from WUSA Thrift during various pop-up events held through the term. The first of these events, called “Thrift Tea” has been posted to WUSA’s events schedule and will be held on Sept 18. The event will be held from 11 a.m to 2 p.m. in the SLC Multipurpose Room, and attendees will be able to purchase thrifted goods and enjoy complimentary tea.

Further dates have not yet been announced, but the store has said it plans to hold biweekly thrift events through the term. More information about WUSA Thrift and its offerings can be found on Instagram.