WUSA Thrift Store to remain closed for winter

Due to tripping hazards and electrical wiring maintenance, WUSA Thrift is currently closed to allow for maintenance and infrastructure improvements to take place.

They are currently working with Plant Operations to set a timeline, but at the moment, WUSA Thrift will remain closed for the entire winter term.

In an email statement, they said they are “looking forward to re-opening the Thrift Store with these much-needed improvements to continue to provide affordable and sustainable fashion options on campus!”