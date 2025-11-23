Arts curriculum moratorium delayed

On. Nov. 22, Tanraj Singh Dulai, vice president academics of the Arts Student Union (ASU) said that UW has announced opportunities to change course curriculums during one of two Undergraduate Affairs Group meetings in Sept. 2026.

Katherine Acheson, the Associate Dean of Undergraduate planning for the faculty of arts, confirmed that “With the support of the Dean and significant effort by staff who support [the] curriculum we are able to hold two curricular approval meetings in 2026.”

Dulai posted the update via the ASU’s Instagram, positioning it as a response to their previous open letter against a moratorium on curriculum changes.

“A big thank you to all the students that signed our open letter. We are happy to announce change has been actioned.” the update states.

Previously, the moratorium was to be effective immediately, pausing any changes on course names or content until 2029 in a move that left faculty and students “blind sided.”

This prompted an open letter to be written by Singh, which was posted on Nov. 13th on the ASU Instagram page.

“I understand that this is a major ask — but I believe it is in the best interest of the students of the faculty. I personally would be willing to reorganize every course in Kuali into their new schools if that’s what it takes,” the previous open letter states when talking about pushing back the moratorium.

Last updated Nov. 23, 6:05 p.m. to include statement from Katherine Acheson.