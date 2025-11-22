Arts Student Union calls for UW to delay moratorium on curriculum changes for the faculty of arts.

On Nov. 13, Tanraj Singh Dulai, the Vice President Academics of the Arts Student Union (ASU), sent an open letter on the ASU’s behalf to Katherine Acheson, the Associate Dean of Undergraduate Planning of the faculty of arts. The letter calls on her to hold off on a potential moratorium for curriculum changes in arts programs until 2029 due to an upcoming faculty reorganization.

Dulai called for Acheson to allow faculty to continue submitting course curriculum changes until February 2026, to ensure that students have adequate material for the next three years.

Dulai first heard of the potential moratorium at an Arts Undergraduate Affairs Group meeting (UGAG) on Oct. 23. He said other representatives of different departments were ‘blind sided” by the news.

“It really was kind of surprising ー and came as a shock to everyone in the room,” he said. Dulai explained that the moratorium will pause changes to systems such as specializations as well as the descriptions and names of courses.

“This will basically impact [students’] entire degree,” Dulai said when asked about the effects of the moratorium that students will face.

He stated that this will “effectively stagnate fields of study” within the arts faculty, coming as a detriment to students’ education as course curriculums will not be able to easily adapt to new developments until after winter 2028.

Dulai also noted the lack of communication and education on the structure of student governments, such as the ASU, as he notes that many students do not understand its workings, or even know that it exists.

“A lot of students don’t know what’s happening on the administrative level at the university. Most students don’t know there are committees like UGAG that decide the curriculum.”

In response to an interview request from Imprint, Acheson said she was “not in a position to talk about it” at this moment.

As of this article, Dulai’s open letter has more than 150 signatures, and he encourages more students to sign the open letter and spread the word.