Athletes of the week: Evan Astolfo and Kevin Espiro

Veronica Reiner

| September 4, 2025

Evan Astolfo

First year kicker on the UW Warriors football team Evan Astolfo. Astolfo is from Burlington studying planning. (Courtesy of UW Athletics)

Evan Astolfo is a first year kicker for the Warriors football team who made an OUA sport record this past weekend with a 57-yard field goal as time expired to force overtime against the Toronto Varsity Blues. He then hit another to win the game for the Warriors, which was the football teams’ first win since October 2023.

This was the second longest kick recorded in U Sports history, and the fourth field goal longer than 55 yards in Canadian university football.

Astolfo added that before the kick, he felt nervous, but knew that the Warriors had his back.

“I didn’t really look where I was kicking from even when I was kicking. I just really got my leg behind it, knowing I couldn’t just go through the motions,” he said. 

Astolfo added that initially, he didn’t realize that the football had cleared the goalpost.

“I heard the whistle blow, and I heard all the fans cheering, and to be honest, I thought it was the fans from [Toronto] cheering,” he said. “Then I look up, and my buddies are all running at me.”

After the game, he received an outpouring of support from friends, family, and even a CFL kicker. “Even people I’ve talked to twice in my life were reaching out from the longest time ago. So it’s pretty surreal. But I knew I couldn’t let it get to my head. I still am putting my head down and doing what I do.”

Astolfo has played football since the ninth grade, starting off with the team at Corpus Christi Catholic Secondary School in Burlington, and also playing for the Oakville Titans last summer.

The Warriors football team will look to continue their momentum in their upcoming game against the Carleton Ravens at the Warriors field during Black and Gold day on Sept. 6. The game starts at 1 p.m. 

Kevin Espiro

Fifth year right wing forward on the UW Warriors soccer team Kevin Espiro. Espiro is from Mississauga studying pharmacy. (Courtesy of UW Athletics)

Kevin Espiro is a fifth year forward for the Warriors soccer team who scored two goals and an assist over two back-to-back games with the Western Mustangs this past weekend.

Espiro has played soccer for UW Warriors since his freshman year in 2021 and has been involved in the sport since he was about five-years-old. 

“I think this year, I came up with a different mindset completely. Being my last year, it changes it from any individual standpoint and made it about ‘How can the team succeed?’ I found the most success comes from you just do it all for the team.”

He added that during preseason, which began in mid-August, the Warriors were tactically strong. “I found that we’re tactically stronger and we understand where we’re supposed to be. So that all coming together is what makes it easier to win.”

The Warriors ended up winning against the Mustangs 3-0 in London on Friday, Aug. 29 and 2-1 on Sunday, Aug. 31. 

Their next games will be back-to-back games against the Windsor Lancers on Friday, Sept. 5 and Sunday, Sept. 7.

