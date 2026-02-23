Athletes of the Week (Feb. 9): Cameron Seth and Niki Shemirani

On Feb. 9, two Waterloo Warriors showcased their exceptional skill and sportsmanship in squash at the OUA hosted by McMaster University. Cameron Seth and Niki Shemirani were named the men’s and women’s squash MVPs for their successful performances.

Cameron Seth

On the men’s squad, this is Seth’s fourth Warriors Athlete of the Week, with his last recognition dating back to 2016, when he was still an undergraduate student. Almost a decade later, he is now back on top as a graduate student, playing the best squash of his career and proudly capturing the men’s MVP award.

In Seth’s sixth OUA Championship appearance, he went flawless 5-0 without losing a single game during one of the fiercest competitions. He won 67 per cent of his points and claimed the top rating in the men’s field at 6.69.

For Seth, this recognition carried a personal weight as his journey back to the court was not without challenges. “I was very excited when I heard! I’ve been dealing with some injuries for the last two years and this was my first tournament back competing. I’m very proud of the hard work I put in to get healthy again, and being recognized as Athlete of the Week is very special,” he said. Over the weekend, he also played five matches against Will Harris of the University of Toronto, calling it the toughest match. Seth mentioned, “I was able to win the match 3-0 but it was very close, with both the second and third games going to extra points.”

In an interview with Imprint, he shared his love for squash that traces back to his youth, where he played a wide range of sports before deciding to commit to one. “As a teenager I decided to focus only on squash and compete nationally and internationally. I just always loved competing and trying to improve myself. Being a solo sport, it can be challenging at times, but I love the aspect of training on my own and pushing myself,” he explained.

This self-driven mentality set through his experiences as an athlete is what gets him through hardships, whether in a demanding training session or a competitive match. Seth shared, “I love the feeling of pushing myself to be the best I can be. So, when I’m in a tough match, or even just a tough training session, I just enjoy the process of trying to improve.”

Looking forward, his goals are to stay healthy, continue competing, and beyond that, to achieve a top-five finish at the Canadian Championship coming up in May. For younger athletes aiming to reach his level, Seth offered advice shaped by years of experience, “One thing I’ve learned is that consistency and discipline with training, over a long period of time, is so important to success.”

Niki Shemirani

The third-year competitor delivered one of the most impressive performances of the tournament, achieving a 15-0 for a 6-0 match record without dropping a single game along the way. Among the experienced players, Shemirani was the only player in the women’s division to win six matches and her dominance went beyond the scoreboards, winning 68 per cent of her points and finishing with the highest player rating of 5.69.

What makes this achievement more special to Shemirani is that it is her very first time being named Warriors Athlete of the Week. Her incredible performance propelled the Waterloo women’s team to a fourth-place finish at the game.