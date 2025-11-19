Athletes of the week: Isaiah McRae and Carly Orth

Isaiah McRae

This past weekend, in men’s basketball games against York, one player stood out amongst the competition. Isaiah McRae, a third-year point guard, collected 30 points to beat the #5 ranked Ottawa Gee-Gees on Nov. 19. McRae followed up the performance the next night with 13 points against Carleton, bringing his two-game total to 43 points.

For McRae, this marks the third time he has been honoured as Warrior Athlete of the Week. His consistency and leadership are already defining features of this time with the team.

Looking back on the matchup, McRae said he entered the game wanting to “be the spark” for his team. The Warriors hadn’t quite hit their stride yet this year, but McRae was determined to show that they were capable of competing with and beating top talent in the country.

According to him, the turning point wasn’t a single shot or highlight play. It was a collective effort. “Our defense as a team was the reason we were so successful,” he shared. “We stuck to the game plan pretty well and just played with so much heart defensively, which gave us confidence on offence.”

For McRae personally, the performance meant even more. After starting the season in a slump, he’s proudest of the confidence he’s regained. “I am really happy with how I continued to shoot and be confident in my ability, especially against a top team in the country,” McRae said.

The confidence has been mirrored by the team’s commitment to supporting each other through a challenging start. McRae emphasized that despite the record, belief in the locker room has never wavered. “We know we’re better than our record shows. We have a team that can beat anyone any given night,” he said. “It’s good that we’ve stayed connected and still believe in each other, trying to pick guys up and get the best out of everyone.”

Basketball has been part of McRae’s life for as long as he can remember. He grew up with the game, following in the footsteps of his older brother and eventually developing a passion of his own. Now, that lifelong dedication is showing on the court.

When asked what makes this Warriors group special, McRae pointed to two qualities, effort and connection. “When we’re out there giving multiple efforts and are on the same page, we’re a really good basketball team,” he said. “And it showed in that game.”

This week, McRae wasn’t just a scorer or a defender, he was the spark he set out to be. And for the Warriors, that spark may be exactly what lights the path forward for the rest of their season.

Carly Orth

Women’s hockey forward Carly Orth delivered one the Warrior’s most memorable performances of the season, earning her Athlete of the Week honours. Orth, a digital experience innovation master’s student from Bolton, was a driving force behind the women’s hockey team’s back-to-back victories this weekend.

In Owen Sound, Orth played a decisive role in Saturday’s matchup against the Varsity Blues. With the Warriors trailing late, she scored the game-tying goal with just 21 seconds left in the third period, pushing the game into overtime. She didn’t stop there, Orth followed up with the overtime winner, securing a dramatic 4–3 victory for Waterloo. Her offensive instincts, composure under pressure, and ability to rise to the moment made her an undeniable standout.

“We always get a good crowd in Owen Sound, and their energy really pumps us up,” Orth said. “Once the puck drops, it’s about focusing on quick plays, staying positive, and playing hard until the final buzzer.” Her game-tying goal came off a picture-perfect setup from teammate Nikki McDonald. “I could not help but think about what a great pass Nikki gave me,” she said. “She threaded the needle between two players… I had the easy part.”

Moments later, Orth buried the overtime winner — going from shock to pure exhilaration in seconds. “I remember being shocked at what a comeback that was,” she said. “That quickly changed to excitement and feeling so proud of the team.” For Orth, the real turning point came earlier, when teammate Tatum James scored Waterloo’s second goal. “It sparked life back into the group,” she said. “It brought back a sense of urgency.” What Orth is most proud of isn’t just her goals, it’s the team’s resilience. “The grit we showed really represents what Warrior hockey is all about,” she said.

Despite a challenging start to the season, the women’s hockey team has remained tight-knit. Open communication and support have helped them stay connected on and off the ice. “It’s always fun walking into the room and seeing each other,” Orth added. “We’ve faced a lot of challenges, but it’s brought us closer.” As the season continues, she’s excited to build more chemistry, take on big matchups, and continue growing as a group.

Hockey has been part of Orth’s life since she was barely old enough to lace up skates. Watching her dad and brother play inspired her early, and she started skating by age three, paving the way to moments like this week’s standout performance.

The team’s success, she said, came down to communication, capitalizing on opportunities, and the constant bench energy that kept them pushing.