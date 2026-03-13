Athletes of the week: Liam Zhang and Jiaan Li

Liam Zhang

This past weekend, Liam Zhang earned his first athlete of the week award as a first year rookie in badminton. Zhang had an undefeated 3-0 at the OUA championship. When asked what kept him so consistent, he said, “We hold many training sessions a week, and I’ve attended consistently throughout the last two terms.”

In duos, Zhang and his partner Micheal Ji, lived up to their all star status. When asked about his relationship with Ji off the court he expressed, “We’ve known each other for more than 10 years. We’ve played each other countless times in tournaments as well as off the court. Training with each other allowed us to understand each other more. Ten years of knowing each other allowed us to communicate about how we really feel pretty easily when training.” A strong bond first forged as a light, friendly rivalry, which grew quickly over the years into a close friendship that works well on the court as well as off the court.

Zhang started playing badminton at age seven. When asked about his early days in badminton, Zhang said, “From a young age being able to have access to coaching and club facilities, has definitely helped develop skill and the correct habits growing up, so that we can be the players who we are today.”

When asked about his reasons for choosing the sport badminton his answer was, “My parents wanted me to do something other than sit around all day.” He tried sports such as skating, basketball, and soccer. The sport he found that he had the most talent for as well as passion was badminton.

Zhang plans to remain consistent with training and recovery for the next two weeks for university nationals. Afterwards he plans to “remain focused on school work, training, recovery, and spending time with friends to keep his mental health good,” he said.

Zhang showed much appreciation to his team, coaches, assistant coaches, and the athletic trainers. “It’s giving me a community I am very grateful for,” Zhang said.

Jiaan Li

Jiaan Li, third year in men’s fencing, had an amazing performance this past weekend. Li took the competition down lightning quick. In the individual foil, no one who stepped in his way was able to best him. He ended up finishing first and winning gold on Saturday. In the team relay foil on Saturday he was unable to to be brought down once again, he continuously kept bringing his team back into the lead in points.

His overall performance took the event by storm. He in fact ended up scoring the point that got his team the gold medal in the team relay. Jiaan Li’s performance should motivate every athlete for the remainder of the season.

He was named OUA fencing all-star and helped the Warriors finish in second place overall at the OUA’s men’s fencing championship.