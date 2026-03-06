Athletes of the Week (March 2): Katina Duscio and Keiara Raitt

The two hockey players on the UW’s Warriors women’s hockey team, Keiara Raitt and Katina Duscio were awarded the Athlete of the Week on March 2. Although the team’s OUA playoff season ended with a three-game Quarterfinal series loss to the Guelph Gryphons, both have competed at the highest level, tying for second place on the women’s team’s playoff scoring leaderboard throughout the series.

Katina Duscio

For Duscio, this honour caps a run in which she played a pivotal role in almost every significant Warriors moment in Women’s hockey. After assisting during a third-period comeback attempt, she was named the team’s MVP in Game 1. In Game 2, Duscio converted a 2-on-1 chance to make it 2-0 in the blowout win. She continued to contribute despite the triple-overtime loss in Game 3, finishing the series with two assists and a goal.

As this is the first Warriors Athlete of the Week award of Duscio’s hockey career, she expressed her excitement saying, “Being named Athlete of the Week to me is something extremely special. I’m proud of this accomplishment, but I know it wouldn’t have been possible without my teammates and coaches pushing me on and off the ice each and every day.”

She reflected on the intensity of playoff hockey, pointing out that the atmosphere was unlike a regular season. While Duscio was proud of her statistical contributions, she emphasized that she was more concerned with competing hard every shift and doing all that she could to help her team win the series. She also showed gratitude to all the support that she received as a hockey player. “My teammates and coaches were all very supportive. It was nice to receive all the messages but it also made me reflect on the support I have behind me and the role they all have played in getting me to this point.”

During the interview with Duscio, she credited her passion and sportsmanship to her siblings as the motivation came from her brother’s power skating, which made her put on her skates for the first time. “I saw my brother in power skating when he was younger and that really motivated me to try this sport for myself. Something that kept me going with hockey were my siblings who were both so motivating and supportive. Watching them work hard and push themselves inspired me to do the same, and having them right there beside me allowed me to push through the challenges and enjoy the process,” Duscio mentioned.

Her positive mentality of keeping things simple and focusing on the controllables even when hardship comes has shown through her excellent performances. She said, “There are a lot of times throughout one’s hockey journey that it feels that your hard work isn’t showing results, but it all adds up in the end. If you stay consistent, trust the process, and be true to yourself, the results will show.” Duscio also shared her next steps as a player: “My personal goal for the rest of the season is to stay consistent as a player and as a leader, and make an impact at Nationals.”

Keiara Raitt

Raitt played the goal of the year in Game 2, winning a dominant 6-0 victory at home. She slid the puck through a Guelph defender’s legs, jumped around her, kicked the puck back to her stick and sent a fast backhand shot past the Gryphons goalie Martina Fedel. Benches and crowds were left stunned at this highlight moment that Raitt created.

Warriors Head Coach, Shaun Reagan said, “The goal was outstanding. It was a move that I don’t even think I’ve seen her do it in practice”.

This game marks Raitt’s second recognition of the Warriors Athlete of the Week, both coming from this very same season.