Athletes of the week: Alex Boden and Kevin Saluadeen

The Warriors made waves in the pool and soared in the field this past weekend, as swimmer Alex Boden and track and field athlete Kevin Salaudeen earned Athlete of the Week honours following standout performances at the OUA Championships.

Alex Boden

In his final season with the Warriors, Alex Boden is making every race count. Competing at the OUA Championships, Boden delivered a strong weekend in the pool, highlighted by a second-place finish in the 4×100 medley relay, a moment he says stood out most.

“The entire weekend was filled with energy,” Boden said. “One moment that stood out to me was our 4×100 medley relay where we got second. I’ve always loved swimming in relays, and I was really proud of this particular relay because of how everyone stepped up.”

For Boden, this championship carried extra meaning. “I was excited to compete one last time,” he shared. “Since it was my last year and last chance, I wanted to focus on enjoying it and taking everything in one last time.”

In addition to the milestone weekend, Boden boasted best times, something that becomes increasingly difficult late in a swimming career. “Being able to get some best times at this point in my career was really satisfying,” he said. “Every best time becomes increasingly difficult, making these ones especially rewarding.”

Boden credits the team’s success to the culture built both in and out of the pool. “We’ve been supporting each other well. We’ve had lots of events outside of the pool which have helped us become closer as a team,” he said, also highlighting the impact of the coaching staff, physical therapy team, and the positive training environment.

Boden began swimming at age nine on his school’s swim team before moving to competitive training a few times per week. By high school, he was practicing daily, a commitment that has shaped his university career.

Now, he looks ahead to one final chapter. “I’m looking forward to my final meet, U SPORTS, in a few weeks.”

Kevin Salaudeen

On the track and field side, Kevin Salaudeen has also made his mark this season in the triple jump.

Salaudeen first got into the sport thanks to encouragement from a high school teacher who helped him develop his technique. However, his journey hasn’t been without setbacks. After taking a year-long hiatus due to injuries, returning to competition this season carried extra weight.

The atmosphere at the OUA Championships stood out to him as a defining moment.

“The energy at OUAs was unmatched compared to any meet I’ve experienced,” Salaudeen said. “I’m looking forward to carrying that momentum into the upcoming U SPORTS Championships in Manitoba.”

Grateful for the support around him, Salaudeen emphasized the role of the team and coaching staff in his success.

“I’m incredibly grateful to our coaches and trainers who volunteer so much of their time to make these opportunities possible,” he said. “Our team has been supportive all year, and I’ve learned a lot from our graduating athletes.”

Looking ahead, Salaudeen is optimistic about the program’s future.

“With a strong returning roster, I believe there are big things ahead for both our field and running event groups next season.”