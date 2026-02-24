Attendance at PAC and CIF dropped in February

Students often feel motivated to kick off the new year with resolutions to improve their fitness every January. However, as the weeks go by, it becomes questionable whether those goals are being kept beyond the first month of the year. Stacey Majaury, a UW fitness centre staff member, spoke about the difference observed in traffic at the university athletics facilities from January to February.

While there is a noticeable decrease in occupancy from the initial rush, the pattern shows a more complex answer than a simple yes or no. In order to accurately measure the occupancy at both CIF (Columbia Icefield) and PAC (Physical Activities Complex), facility staff conduct a head count every hour during open hours.

The busiest period for the fitness centres, except for the September’s back-to-school rush, is by far the first three to four weeks of January. The peak hours during these periods are packed and the equipment is rotated almost constantly, but then gradually things start to quiet down.

“After that period, while still busy, occupancy begins to decline. Factors such as reduced enthusiasm, routine disruption and shifts in priorities are likely to contribute to this trend,” Majaury said.

In response to this high-traffic period, the university handles New Year’s surge by scheduling resources accordingly. “Additionally, we schedule two personal trainers during these high traffic times to enhance safety, offer guidance and support a positive user experience.”

As February arrives and reading week approaches, occupancy significantly declines as many students leave campus or get into intense study mode for the exam period. Moreover, facility visits drop alongside Waterloo’s temperature. “Weather generally has a minimal influence unless conditions are severe, we have many dedicated users who make their movement a top priority,” Majaury said.

Many people make resolutions with genuine intentions and fulfill those promises during the first few weeks of the New Year. However, maintaining a new habit is more difficult than starting one, and this article looks at occupancy trends at UW’s fitness centres that reflects the process of an actual New Year’s resolution. Especially on the UW campus, the initial surge recedes around the time the first exam season arrives during mid-February, and the flow of January occupancy is simply a natural part of a university fitness centre’s yearly cycle.