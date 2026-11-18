Avery Isaacs has spent five seasons making life hard for opposing hitters. Now, the record books reflect it.

The fifth-year middle from Calgary is officially the Waterloo Warriors women’s volleyball all-time leader in career blocks, with 114.5 and counting.

Isaacs finished last season second on the program’s all-time list — only a few blocks short of the record. She knew it was coming. She just wanted it early.

“To achieve that during the first weekend was an incredible feeling, and I’m excited to continue building on it throughout the year,” Isaacs said.

She went into the season-opening weekend against Nipissing needing 5.5 blocks and got exactly that across the two matches. On Nov. 14 she also led the Warriors with 11 kills. The Lakers won both matches, and Isaacs had to wait for the stats to come out to know whether she’d done it.

“I found out in our team room after practice on Monday,” Isaacs said. “Hearing the news surrounded by my teammates made the moment even more special.”

The record follows a breakout 2025-26 season, when the environmental science student recorded 172 kills and a .429 hitting percentage. In November 2025, she was named a W Store Warrior Athlete of the Week after a sweep of Lakehead that made her the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) and U SPORTS leader in attack efficiency.

As a middle, Isaacs says blocking is a major focus of her position, but her approach to the skill has evolved over the years.

“The more experience I gain, the more detailed both my personal and team strategy become,” she said.

With most of her final season still ahead, Isaacs has plenty of opportunities to add to her record.