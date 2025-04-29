Bardish Chagger wins fourth term as Waterloo MP, Liberals projected to win minority

Liberal Bardish Chagger has won her fourth term as Waterloo MP with the Mark Carney-led Liberals projected to win a minority in the 2024 federal election.



Chagger won the riding by 14,803 votes, defeating Waseem Botros of the Conservative party, marking her fourth term as Waterloo MP. The energy was lively in the room as she gave her speech and the results started coming in.

Throughout her political career, Chagger has held several key roles, including serving as Minister of Small Business and Tourism in 2015, Minister of Diversity and Inclusion and Youth in 2019, and Chair of the Committee on Procedure and House Affairs. Notably, she also made history as the first woman appointed as Leader of the Government in the House of Commons.

At a recent campaign event, Chagger identified housing as one of the top priorities for the people of Waterloo. She explained that affordable housing issues affect a wide range of residents, from families to students. Chagger emphasized that this measure is particularly important for students seeking affordable, stable rental options.

Bardish Chagger said ”The best natural renewable in Waterloo is the people, we support the ability to challenge and innovate,” emphasizing her commitment to the people of Waterloo and her focus to tackle issues like affordable housing and university funding.

Here are the final results of the election:

Candidate Votes Percentage Bardish Chagger (LIB) 34,197 58.68 Waseem Botros (CON) 19,394 33.28 Héline Chow (NDP) 2,404 4.12

For the long run, Chagger promised to focus on having everyone’s voices heard, pledging to “continue fighting for the people of Kitchener-Waterloo.”

By the end of her speech, she stated, “What I want to see tonight is to have more people engaged and have their voice heard, because that’s what democracy’s about.”