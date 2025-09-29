Baseball breaks down Golden Hawks in Battle of Waterloo

Warriors lose first game in Battle of Waterloo, win second

Saturday’s cool breeze carried baseball fans into Jack Couch Park to watch the matchup that Kitchener-Waterloo residents look forward to every year. Laurier stole a 6-4 win in the first game, though UW locked in on the second to take home a 9-5 win.

The day started rough for UW. Despite being 7-3 this season and heavy favourites to win the matchup, Waterloo struggled to maintain the excellent defence they’ve been known for this season.

A few mistakes from the Warriors changed the score from 0-0 to 2-0 at the top of the third inning. Heading into the fourth, they rallied together and runs from outfielder Adam Leatherland, infielder Carter Kipp, and first baseman Arthur Kowara put the Warriors up by one .

Laurier put their fists back up at the top of the fourth, however, and scored three unanswered points. The game finished quietly, with each team scoring one more point and 2-7 Laurier raising their fists in victory.

Fortunately for the Warriors, they regained their fighting spirit heading into the second game.

Outfielder Rhys Jenkyn put the Warriors on the board at the bottom of the first inning, and the game snowballed from there. They put up four points before the Golden Hawks responded to the onslaught with two points in the fourth.

Their response, however, was not enough, and Waterloo continued to strike. Aside from the second and seventh, they scored in every inning.

Pitcher Carson Hepburn showed the Golden Hawks what he was made of, striking several of them out and helping the Warriors take home a 9-5 victory.

With all eyes on them as they get ready for the playoffs, momentum from this victory might carry them to a first-place OUA finish. They play next weekend in the Far West Regionals in Windsor.