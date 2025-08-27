Best hidden food spots on UW’s campus

The Funcken Café:

If you are a student located on main campus, you may not venture onto the university college campuses on the other side of Ring Road very much. However, if you are looking for an aesthetic spot to study or grab lunch, you need to try the Funcken Café. Located on St. Jerome’s campus, the café provides cozy seating options and a delicious menu for whatever you’re craving. The menu includes organic coffees, specialty drinks including iced chai teas, and matcha lemonades as well as delicious pastries and sandwiches for a perfect snack or meal in between classes. Additionally, this summer the Funcken Café has added a house-made matcha cheesecake to the menu for anyone who loves all things matcha. If you begin frequenting the café, you might find yourself becoming a Funckenite and should consider joining their loyalty program where you can redeem points to receive discounts on your order. Pre-ordering is also available on Insta Shops or on their website. You can visit the Funcken Café in the fall and winter semesters between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., and during the spring semester between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

ML Diner:

This food spot is hidden away in the basement of the Modern Languages (ML) building, but I recommend you wander down there if you are looking for some hearty food that will fill you up during those long days on campus. The ML Diner is famous for its all-day breakfasts, milkshakes, Warrior burgers, and poutine but it offers many other snack and beverage options as well. The ML Diner is a good place to stop for lunch if you have classes far away from the Brubakers Food Court in the Student Life Centre (SLC) or if you have been studying in the Dana Porter (DP) Library. While the ML Diner is not open during the spring semester, you do get to enjoy the all-day breakfast through both the fall and winter semesters between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Math CnD:

The Math Coffee and Donut (CnD) shop is owned and operated by the Math Society at UW, and is one of the most affordable places on campus to pick up food and drinks. While the name lists coffee and donuts, don’t let that deter you from looking to find your entire lunch for under $10 at the shop! Located on the third floor of the Mathematics and Computer (MC) building, which is directly opposite the SLC, the Math CnD houses a wide selection of food to supply any craving. Alongside a large selection of brand snacks and beverages, the CnD also provides freshly made pastries, muffins, soups, sandwiches, sushi, samosas, and incredibly delicious garlic knots. Additionally, there are pre-made meals in tubs ready to be warmed up and eaten. If you manage to go early enough in the day, you can try their daily specials before they run out as there is limited stock. A particularly popular day is Mondays when they sell macaroni and cheese. You can visit the Math CnD through all semesters between 8 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. from Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. till 4 p.m. on Fridays.

UW residence dining halls:

While many first-year students will quickly familiarize themselves with their residences’ dining hall if they are staying on campus, it is not common knowledge that students can eat at any residence dining hall during their first year and even after moving out of residence in their upper years as well. Residence dining halls are a great place to get a filling and nutritious meal on campus and are open later than some non-residence food spots. If you are looking for the widest selection of food, you might want to stop by The Market, which is UW’s largest residence dining hall, located in Claudette Millar Hall at UWP (University of Waterloo Place). All the other residences provide rotating hot meals, snacks, and drinks that you can purchase with either your WatCard, debit card, or credit card. It is important to remember that different dining halls may have different open and close times, so be sure to double check before you venture somewhere new.

Flock Stop:

It may not be the first place you think of when deciding where to get your lunch or dinner but the Flock Stop, like the Math CnD, sells more than just snacks and drinks. There are many options for hot and ready-to-eat meals such as an assortment of curries, pasta, and chicken teriyaki. There is also sushi and fried dumplings available as well. If you are looking to add a refreshing sweet treat to your meal, you can also purchase slushies at the store. So, while you may be tempted to just turn right into the tried and true Tim Hortons opposite the Flock Stop when entering the SLC, I implore you to try out all that this little WUSA-operated shop has to offer. It is open 24 hours a day, with some exceptions around holidays and end of term.

ES Coffee Shop

A student run, non profit café with affordable prices located in EV1-138. They serve tea, hot chocolate, chai lattes, hot and frozen matcha lattes, as well as baked goods and bagels. Prices range from $1 to just $5.50. ES Coffee Shop coffee is roasted in the Waterloo region and Rainforest Alliance-certified. WatCard is not accepted here – cash, credit and debit is.

Grad House:

The Grad House is a pub situated on the UW main campus between South Campus Hall and the DP Library, so you may be wondering why it is included on a list of hidden spots to eat on campus. Many undergraduate students don’t know that the pub is not limited to graduate students but is open to all students at UW. Anyone is welcome to enjoy the Grad House along with its rooftop seating, live music, and their refreshing beverages and food. This food spot is also good for students who have dietary restrictions as all the chicken they serve is halal and they serve many vegan and vegetarian options. For students aged 19 and older, the pub also has a cocktail menu with affordable alcoholic beverages. Additionally, Grad House is a part of Waterloo’s architectural history as the building itself was originally constructed in 1898 as the Schweitzer Farm House.