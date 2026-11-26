As a university known for innovation and computer science, there is no shortage of online games, sites, and other digital projects designed by UW students and alumni. For Gabriel St-Aubin, the creator of Goose Puzzles, the inspiration came in a few different ways, from within and outside UW.

Goose Puzzles is an online game site reminiscent of sudoku and other daily games from The New York Times. St-Aubin told Imprint “I wanted to incorporate what people know about these games but find a way to incorporate a new solution and technique to solve it.”

The site features two games: Bee Wise and Segemento. For Segemento, a grid is divided into different segments with indicators for rows and columns. Players are tasked with filling in segments from 1 to N (N being the length of the row/column), with no duplicates in any segment. St-Aubin provides a detailed description and instruction guide on the site. There are four difficulty levels that players can choose from. For Bee Wise, players are tasked with filling in a honeycomb structure with numbers so that any group of three cells contains no duplicates.

St-Aubin graduated from UW in April 2025 with a joint degree in actuarial science and business administration from UW and WLU. He focused on completing all of his co-ops in the actuarial profession and passing the licensing exams, a completely different world from game design. After graduation, St-Aubin wanted flexibility to travel and enjoy time off.

At the time, St-Aubin was thinking of creating a site to help connect people to local concerts. It would include a map with details and specified user preferences for concerts and be named Goose Maps. But first, he wanted to immerse himself into website design with something more low stakes, which prompted his decision to make Goose Puzzles. Around December 2025, the idea for a puzzle game came to mind during the holidays when St-Aubin had a bit more free time.

St-Aubin attributes some of his confidence in pursuing this project to his experience at the Actuarial Students’ National Association (ASNA), which he learned about through UW’s Actuarial Science Club. St-Aubin was in charge of scheduling interviews at ASNA conferences and created complex schedules within only a few hours. To do so, he built an algorithm. Reflecting on this experience, he states, “If I can build the algorithm for this, then I can build this [Goose Puzzles].”

He described how the concept itself in actuarial science and the puzzles is a very different kind of math, but the understanding of how to reason through a problem comes from actuarial science. “A lot of it is statistics, like tracking how long people take to complete the puzzles. I did realize from actuarial science that data is worth a lot and it can be used to do a lot, draw conclusions, improve products, etcetera. It helps to understand how to improve the site and classify puzzles.” During design and creation, much of the UI is St-Aubin sketching and continuously reiterating the designs, and testing with friends and family.

St-Aubin’s business degree helped him understand the other side of the equation. For example, marketing classes at Laurier helped prompt him to create a feature that allows players to compare puzzle completion times with St-Aubin’s. The game creator invites people to message him on LinkedIn to share their comments.