Beyond the convocation stage: Reflections from Waterloo Warriors and resources for life post-graduation

From the moment you attended your first lecture, walked into Dana Porter library, or tapped your WatCard at PAC, you gradually began to make UW home for the next few years of your life. Regardless of whether you lived in residence or off-campus, becoming a Warrior gradually became a part of your identity, a part of your time at Waterloo. If your undergraduate career is coming to a close this year, it can be meaningful to reflect on your last few years as a student, get excited about your future endeavors, and discover the resources that remain available to you as a UW alumnus. Whether you’re curious about the reflections of a fellow 2025 graduate or are interested in learning more about how one UW alumnus has soared to new heights, let’s dive into the incredible possibilities that await after crossing the convocation stage.

How one UW alumnus’ journey can inspire new graduates and current student

Before I got to know UW, joined Imprint, or met UW alumnus Tyler Jing, it was 2022, I was beginning my second year, and I was nervous. Maybe like me, your first year had been entirely online due to COVID-19 restrictions and you had yet to step foot into a university classroom. When I finally entered my first in-person class, an intermediate spoken French course at the Quantum Nano Centre, I was quickly put at ease as I chatted with several welcoming peers, including science and aviation student Tyler Jing. In his LinkedIn bio, Jing describes his ongoing fascination with aircrafts as dating back to childhood, admitting he’s long been “ripping out airline advertisements from magazines to throw onto [his] bedroom wall as room decor.” Flash forward to 2025 and Jing has flown closer and closer to those childhood dreams: becoming a First Officer for Sunwing Airlines, hosting UW’s first TEDx conference in five years, and starting his tenure this year as a professor in the school of aviation at Seneca Polytechnic. Asked if he felt prepared to pursue a career after graduation, Jing admits the hard-skills of flying the Boeing 737 required on-the-job training, but many of the necessary soft skills required of a professional pilot and colleague in the flight deck were acquired at UW. “Starting as an airline pilot required discipline, grit, and perseverance to push through the strict training standards.” Jing credits the supportive environment at UW for showing him “that [he] was capable of putting in the work to become the best pilot [he] can be.”

Looking back on his undergraduate journey, Jing learned lessons and developed insights that can inspire current students and new graduates. He emphasizes the importance of taking opportunities at UW that would strengthen one’s career and academics, yet “realized finding joy in what [he] was doing was equally important.” Mentoring younger students also gave Jing a sense of community and purpose, all the while enabling him to develop his leadership capacity. One tip Jing offers is to work on building relationships during your time at UW and put energy into people and relationships who care for and support you. Next, he underscores avoiding self-imposed expectations and comparison. He reminds us that comparing yourself to others’ achievements can blur your perspective on your own accomplishments. He also emphasizes seeking opportunities that push you beyond your comfort zone and going after the goals you feel passionate about. Asked for any wisdom for 2025 graduates, Jing acknowledged concerns regarding employment in today’s economy, noting that the job search may be frustrating and first jobs can be tough. He encourages embracing periods of discomfort, treating them as character “workouts” that can push you towards something greater. Jing emphasizes maintaining a spirit of optimism through the difficulties you face after graduating, always believing in your capacity “to find joy and purpose in unexpected places.”

Reflections of a 2025 computer engineering graduate

Rishit Daru, a fourth-year computer engineering student, is looking back on his past four undergraduate years with pride and enthusiasm for what comes next. During his time at UW, he feels that the three most impactful skills he developed were time management, collaboration, and critical thinking. Daru reflects fondly on UW’s co-op program, “The real magic happened when I collaborated with friends, professors, managers, and colleagues at my co-op placements. Those experiences were where I learned the most, and I can’t wait to keep that going in the future.” As for his specific program, he emphasizes, “UW engineering constantly challenged me to think differently and approach problems in creative ways, and trust me, it was way more fun than it sounds.”

Maybe your dream is to become a university professor, design a city’s landscape, or become a journalist. If there’s one thing we can learn from Daru and Jing, it’s to never stop believing and reaching for your dreams. With determination and passion, there’s nothing the human spirit can’t accomplish.

What resources remain available to UW Alumni?

At UW, there are plenty of resources that remain available after your convocation day. Whether you’re interested in keeping up with your gym routine at PAC or signing out books from DP, let’s explore a few key resources you can make the most of as an alumnus:

Campus Libraries

Love discovering new reads and diving into the latest online scholarly articles? Graduating doesn’t mean you have to stop reading! Alumni library privileges are automatically provisioned with no activation needed, although the library advises testing access by signing in with your WatIAM credentials to ensure a smooth transition. The UW library site states that alumni may borrow up to 20 books with a maximum loan period of 120 days from UW and the Annex. Alumni also have access to several online resources, which includes sites that range from Sage Journals to Medieval Travel Writing. To see the full list of online resources available to alumni, check out the UW library page and look for “Alumni electronic resources” listed under the “Alumni and community borrowers” heading.

UW Alumni Podcasts

If you’re a fan of podcasts, what better way to learn more about what current UW graduates are up to than to check out UW’s own alumni podcast, Uncharted: Warriors in the World. In Uncharted, UW alumni delve into their career journeys and describe the many unprecedented turns, difficulties, and triumphs they’ve experienced. The podcast channel also offers two other series, one titled “Alumni Know,” featuring alumni experts who discuss everyday topics affecting daily life, and “Event Broadcasts,” which highlights different alumni events hosted worldwide via podcast. If you want to stay connected to the UW community, listening to the podcast is an accessible way to stay connected and inspired by fellow warriors.

Information Service Technology (IST)

You’ve worked hard over the course of undergrad and retaining copies of your academic papers and assignments is likely top of mind. When it comes to access to your Microsoft Office email and license, alumni retain indefinite access, meaning you’ll always have access to your UW email accessible on Outlook and calendar. Access to all other Microsoft Office applications, such as Word, PowerPoint, and Excel, will be lost approximately 16 months after your graduation date. I reached out to one of UW’s senior-level computing consultants, Chao Yang, for some suggestions for recent graduates. She urges alumni to do the following:

Remove and transfer all your data off of your OneDrive Log onto WatIAM and update your password recovery email Update your Quest info, including address, phone number, and personal details Log onto the Duo 2-Factor Authentication Self-Service Portal and add a backup phone number or device to your account

Yang reminds alumni that the IST team is always happy to help and can be contacted for assistance signing into WatIAM and updating your Duo account.

UW Athletics

If the gym is your sanctuary and lifting at PAC or gliding across the rink at CIF sound like activities you want to keep pursuing after graduating, you’ll be glad to know that UW Athletics offers several membership options for alumni looking to keep breaking a sweat at the PAC and CIF facilities. Athletics office administrator Abby Rowland breaks down membership options and their costs:

4-Month Membership: $150 + HST

8-Month Membership: $270 + HST

12-Month Membership: $382.50 + HST

For anyone who is not a current UW student or alumni, guest passes are available for $10 + HST/Day. The spouses of alumni can also purchase a membership at the same alumni pricing, however a $30 fee payable to the WatCard Office is charged to cover the cost of their WatCard. Additionally, alumni who prefer the option to exercise in a guided group setting can purchase a fitness class membership for $64.00 + HST per term or opt for a day pass for $5.50 + HST. If one of your favourite parts of athletics is cheering on our student-athletes, you can purchase a Black and Gold Alumni pass for $20.00 + HST which “grants you and a guest access to all exhibition and regular-season home games for one varsity sport of your choice.” Rowland states that alumni access to athletic facilities and services is available indefinitely, provided an active membership is maintained: “There isn’t a time limit post-graduation; you can continue to renew your membership as desired.”

Student Success Office (SS0)/International Experience Centre (IEC)

Need help maintaining your immigration documents? A team of Regulated Canadian Immigration Consultants (RCICs), licensed with the College of Immigration and Citizenship Consultants (CICC) offer current students free and confidential consultations. If you enjoy the service and support provided, Heather Westmorland, the associate director of the Student Success Office, shares that immigration consulting is currently the only service the SSO and IEC are offering alumni and consultations are available for up to two terms after completion of studies.

The Centre for Career Development

If career advising is something you’re interested in after graduating, Jodi Szimanski, associate director of communications, engagement and digital experience, states that the Centre for Career Development has services available to alumni for life. Career advising appointments are done in partnership with Alumni Relations. The first three sessions are free, after which appointments are $40 per hour. The job search tools within WaterlooWorks continue to be available for alumni and you can also continue to access the online career resource, CareerHub. CareerHub is an online resource providing extensive tips to help transform academic abilities into career opportunities. Discussing themes that range from networking to interviewing, check out the site for effective strategies to help find and ace your next job interview.

Looking back on the journey

As you reflect back on your individual undergraduate journey, perhaps you feel proud of how far you’ve come and all you’ve learned. Maybe you smile, looking back on all those nights spent cramming for midterms or walking home after a midday workout at PAC. Through the toughest exams and amid the typical challenges of undergraduate life, you’ve overcome every obstacle to make it to this moment. Though this experience ends, you can trust that there are countless joyful moments that await you after crossing the convocation stage. As you take the next steps towards your future, carry the resilience that has made you a Warrior wherever this life takes you and know the home you’ve made at Waterloo will always be a part of you.