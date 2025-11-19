Bill 33 passes in Queen’s Park

Bill 33, after being fast-tracked with no public debate or hearings, passed at Queen’s Park as of today, Nov. 19.

“The government’s decision to rush Bill 33 through third reading without sending it to committee prevented students, post-secondary institutions, and other stakeholders from providing meaningful input,” WUSA said in a statement. “This lack of consultation directly contradicts the transparency and accountability the government claims Bill 33 aims to promote.”

The legislation, in what the Ford government calls the Supporting Children and Students Act, will give the province control over ancillary fees at publicly assisted universities. At UW, this could lead to cuts in Food Support Services, RAISE, counselling services, health and dental plans, advocacy services, events, student media, and more.

“At Waterloo, students already have full transparency into how their fees are allocated and what services they support, without government interference,” WUSA said. “These fees are established through democratic, student-led processes and fund essential services and initiatives across campus. Opt-out mechanisms destabilize the entire financial base for the services we offer, putting campus life at risk and undermining the collective decision-making of students across the province.“

Bill 33 will also require universities to assess applicants based on merit, and publish the criteria used for assessment, without defining “merit.” It will also require postsecondary institutions to develop and implement “research security plans.”