Bird courses: What they are, where to find them, and why it’s complicated

You’ve probably heard of the term bird course thrown around on Reddit, TikTok, or in the depths of a group chat. At Waterloo, it’s become a rite of passage to track one down and secure your spot. But what even is a bird course? Where do you find them? And are they really all they’re cracked up to be?

What is a bird course?

In student words, a bird course is a class that’s widely considered easy, light in workload, or generally painless to fly through. It’s the kind of course students might take to boost their GPA, balance a heavy schedule, or just take a breather from the usual grind.

That said, “easy” is super subjective. Kristen Deckert, an academic advisor in the Faculty of Arts, puts it best: “What is easy for one student may be hard for another.” Some students thrive in essay-heavy courses, while others panic at the idea of a five page paper. Some love the simplicity of one final exam; others would rather spaced things out with small assignments. It all comes down to your learning style.

So, when we talk about bird courses, we’re really talking about classes that tend to be easier depending on your strengths, and maybe even your faculty.

The faculty factor: Who wants what?

Bird courses look different depending on what program you’re in. Here’s a quick breakdown of how different faculties approach them:

Engineering students often prefer bird courses with a single midterm and final. These students already handle math and science heavy workloads, so a course without a bunch of readings or assignments (especially those that can be tackled the night before) feels more manageable.

Art students, on the other hand, are generally more comfortable with essays, discussion boards, and projects are chill about deadlines, or participation bumps your mark up.

Science and math students tend to lean towards courses that are straightforward and mark-heavy on tests, with clear rubrics and minimal writing. Sometimes, they’ll dip into easier arts or environment electives to break up the constant formulas.

Environment, health, and rec students often go for courses with content that aligns with their interests, stuff like climate studies, leisure, public health. A bird course might be one where the content overlaps with other core courses, making it feel easier by default.

Popular bird courses at UW, according to the Internet

Here are some of the most commonly mentioned bird courses. Keep in mind, profs and course formats change so always double check the latest reviews.

PSYCH 101 – Intro to Psychology

A classic. Lots of students say it’s interesting, not too difficult, and the material is memorable

HLTH 101 – Intro to Health

Great for first years looking for a chill elective. Topics range from mental health, illness and disability, and the history of health throughout the ages

ENGL 108P – Popular Potter

Yep, a Harry Potter course. For those who love literature, or even just the Wizarding World, this one’s both fun and manageable. There are essays, but it’s well-paced.

SCI 206 – The Physics of How Things Work

Designed for non-science majors, this one breaks down physics concepts using real-world objects like toasters and skateboards. It’s popular among arts and rec students.

CLAS 104 – Classical Mythology

If you’re into gods, monsters, and epic tales, this online course makes for entertaining lectures.

How do you find these courses?

There’s no official “bird course database,” but here are a few ways UW students do their digging:

Word of Mouth

Ask around. Upper-year students, TA’s, co-workers, even your don might have some suggestions. People love to talk about the one class that saved their GPA.

Reddit (r/uwaterloo)

The UW subreddit is full of students sharing tips, horror stories, and praise for the courses they’ve taken. Use the search bar for keywords like “bird course” or “easy elective”, or the course code you’re thinking of.

UW Flow

This site is like RateMyProf but specifically for Waterloo. You can see reviews for both courses and professors, including workload, difficulty, and usefulness.Students even rate how “birdy” a course is on a scale.

RateMyProfessor.com

While not UW-specific, it’s still helpful. A prof can make or break a course’s bird status, so it’s worth checking out what people have to say.

Course Outline Repositories & Academic Advisors

You can often find past syllabi online to get a sense of the workload. And don’t sleep on academic advisors, they might not say “this course is easy”, but they can help you find ones that align with your strengths. Kristen Deckert encourages students to reflect on “what they desire in course offerings and styles” to find courses that suit them better.

Bird courses can offer a nice break, a GPA cushion, or a mental health buffer, but they shouldn’t replace real planning. Don’t fill your schedule with courses just because they sound easy. Instead, aim for balance, a few challenging courses you’re passionate about, mixed with one or two lighter ones to keep your brain in place.

Remember, learning is subjective. The “easy A” for your friend might be your worst nightmare. Focus on what you enjoy, what plays to your strengths, and what fits your schedule.