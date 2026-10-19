Bomber monthly special review (October)

Plenty is happening for the Bomber this term! Since its re-opening last year, it has slowly been working its way back to its former glory. Students have begun to make visiting the Bomber a weekly staple, bar service is set to return, and, of course, there are new monthly specials to look forward to. I got the opportunity to try October’s specials and I’m here to give you all the details.

Now let’s get to the specials coming to the Bomber this month. First there’s the Walking Taco Bags, right in line with the current trend. The meat version will be $11.99 and the vegetarian will be $10.49. I’ve seen so many places add similar items to their menus recently, including other options in SLC, so let’s look at how this Bomber special stacks up.

The walking taco bag starts off with seasoned taco chips, specifically the Tostitos loaded nachos flavor in snack-size, which is described as having all the classic nacho flavor packed into each chip. Then come the toppings: cheese sauce, ground beef patty, chopped red onion, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and salsa. It is then all covered in shredded cheese and served right in the chip bag. The veggie taco bag has all the same ingredients except for the ground beef.

The ratio of chips to ingredients is closer to nachos than tacos; — think toppings not fillings. I would question how truly walkable this walking taco bag is though;, as I was a little unsure whether this counted as finger food and it definitely got a bit messy as the chips softened. The toppings aren’t entirely evenly dispersed so it can be a little onion-forward for a few bites. I’d also be interested to see if students decided to mix it or not.

With the vegetarian walking taco bag, you’re getting pretty much the same thing. I’d describe it as slightly lighter and less filling because of the lack of protein, but overall it still had the classic nacho flavor and a good mix of toppings. I was also quite pleased to see that the vegetarian option was cheaper. However, it would have been nice to see the option to get it with their vegetarian burger patty instead.

Both the vegetarian and meat walking taco bags lean a bit more salty, and you’d want to eat right away as the chips do get soggy. In terms of portion size, I’d say they were fairly decent — not a heavy meal but you could definitely get one as your lunch. Overall, it’s a solid take on the trend, with a decent portion for the price and a good balance of ingredients.

The second October special is the bacon cheddar ranch fries for $11.49. This special features fresh cut fries, cheese sauce, bacon bits, and creamy ranch dressing drizzled on top

I really liked the presentation of this one. The portion is similar to a medium poutine, with this special being more of a side or snack than a full meal. The fries are kept classic, but I’d say they could have been crispier. The bacon bits are definitely crispy and are a good amount for the poutine. The poutine loads up on the liquid cheese, with some on every fry. As my roommate puts it, “There were no naked fries!” The ranch was surprising as it didn’t take over the flavor of the dish like I expected it to. It was quite subdued and I didn’t get much of that tangy ranch flavor. This special is also more on the salty side given the bacon and cheese sauce, but it would definitely be a fun one to try during a break between classes.

Overall, October’s specials are giving festival foods and I’m really enjoying them. The prices were reasonable and the portions were good. My only points were that both leaned salty and it could have been nice to see some customizability. If you’re looking to try something new at the Bomber this month, the October specials are solid options.