Books, blooms, and balance: the spring term at UW

The snow melts, patios pop open, and bikes zoom past as boots get tucked away — spring has officially landed at UW. It’s that magical time when classes remain, but the campus comes alive in a whole new way. Think sunny study spots, spontaneous adventures, and a fresh wave of motivation in the air. So come along with me as we dive into what the spring term really feels like on the UW campus.

An intensive and accelerated academic term

UW’s spring term compresses a full course load into just 12 weeks, compared to the 16-week fall and winter sessions. While the fast pace is challenging, many students see it as a strategic advantage: “Since I don’t have co-op, I use this term to complete extra courses and minimize my time at Waterloo,” shared Jahnavi Patel, a third-year arts student.

Some students take advantage of the spring to access courses that are either in high demand or not offered during fall or winter. For instance, the Department of Classical Studies offers CLAS 390: Classical Studies Abroad, a course that combines classroom instruction with travel to ancient sites in Greece or Italy. Similarly, the Cheriton School of Computer Science offers special topics courses like CS 453: Software and Systems Security and CS 459: Privacy, Cryptography, Network and Data Security during the spring, which aren’t guaranteed in other terms.

The faculty of science also makes strategic use of the spring term. Some specialized courses, like SCI 211: Traditional Medicines Land-Based Field Course, are available in the spring and offer hands-on, experiential learning not typically accessible in fall or winter. The faculty also publishes a detailed guide outlining which courses are available in each term, helping students plan around spring availability to stay on track for graduation or lighten future workloads.

Some faculties, like environment, allow students to shift a course or two into the spring term to ease their first-year transition by reducing their fall and winter course loads. And for those in engineering, the spring term can help accelerate their path toward graduate studies, with the option to begin master’s-level coursework while still an undergrad.

A campus transformed: less crowded, more connected

The spring term brings noticeable changes to campus life. “Well, there’s definitely less people compared to fall or winter terms. Other than that, I think it’s pretty chill. I definitely go out to eat more and take more walks, and I study more outside ’cause the days are longer,” said Tetiana Kang, a third-year biotechnology/chartered professional accountancy student.

The lighter atmosphere also makes day-to-day life on campus more accessible and enjoyable. Patel shared, “I prefer spring courses because the weather’s nice, and it’s easier to access everything.”

That accessibility carries over into academics as well. “My upcoming summer course has about 200 students. That might not seem small, but it is compared to fall courses with 1,200–1,400 students or winter courses with 700–800. Spring sections usually have 100 to 250 students, with only one section offered per course,” said Heidi Engelhardt, associate professor and undergraduate advisor for biomedical science.

With fewer students around, interactions between classmates and instructors become more personal, fostering a stronger sense of connection within the campus community.

Spring in full bloom: social and outdoor experiences

With sunshine and longer days, campus life at Waterloo naturally shifts outdoors. Student clubs, supported by the Waterloo Undergraduate Student Association (WUSA), organize a wide range of events that make it easy to connect and unwind. This term, you can look forward to key events like the Welcome BBQ on May 12, the Campus Life Fair on May 14, and the Clubs and Societies Fair on May 15. In addition, WUSA’s Spring Welcome Week takes place in the second week of May and features a fun mix of activities for everyone. Popular events include the beloved Warrior Breakfast, an Ice Cream Social, and a lively Carnival full of games and entertainment.

There’s something about spring that makes it easier to meet people and get involved. Whether you’re joining a soccer match, exploring student clubs, or simply chatting at a picnic, the atmosphere feels relaxed, open, and welcoming.

A season of balance and growth

Spring at Waterloo blends academic focus with a more chill campus vibe. Whether you’re catching up on credits, enjoying less crowded spaces, or soaking up the sun at a club event, the spring term delivers a valuable and refreshing university experience.