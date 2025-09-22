Breaking: UW will not renew partnership with Technion
| September 22, 2025
At today’s senate meeting, vice-president research and international Charmaine Dean confirmed that there are “no plans to renew the partnership” between the university and Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. The statement was made in response to a question brought up by student senator Rida Sayed, given his “understanding that the agreement is to conclude soon.”
In a referendum held October last year, 83.9 per cent of participating students voted ‘Yes’ in response to whether UW should sever its partnership with Technion due to its role in the research and development used by the Israeli Defence Forces.
Imprint has reached out to UW and Technion for comment.
