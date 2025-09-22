  • Banner with "Warriors: A Playoff Pursuit" in cut-out letters, two photos of hockey players in black and yellow uniforms, and a bold "Watch Now" call to action—perfect for any hockey doc—on a textured black background.

Breaking: UW will not renew partnership with Technion

Alicia Wang

| September 22, 2025

At today’s senate meeting, vice-president research and international Charmaine Dean confirmed that there are “no plans to renew the partnership” between the university and Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. The statement was made in response to a question brought up by student senator Rida Sayed, given his “understanding that the agreement is to conclude soon.”

In a referendum held October last year, 83.9 per cent of participating students voted ‘Yes’ in response to whether UW should sever its partnership with Technion due to its role in the research and development used by the Israeli Defence Forces.

Imprint has reached out to UW and Technion for comment.

