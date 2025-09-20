BREAKING: Warriors lose key player to unknown injury during homecoming game

With 12 seconds left in the second quarter, 10-32 for Queen’s, a Gaels linebacker drove his helmet into Warriors quarterback Nick Orr’s chin. He was carried off the field via ambulance.

At this time, a cerebral injury or concussion is suspected. A fan favourite, who has attended training camps with the Toronto Argonauts and has played in the East-West bowl, he’s expected to be out for the season. The Gaels won the game 58-18.