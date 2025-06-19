Building a greener future: How Sustainable Waterloo Region’s Frameworks program is redefining innovation in construction

If you’re ever walked through Waterloo’s Research and Technology Park and admired the sleek, modern Evolve One building, you’ve already seen part of Sustainable Waterloo Region’s (SWR) impact in action. Now, this local nonprofit is aiming even higher with its newest initiative, Frameworks, designed to transform the way we think about buildings and the future of sustainability in the Waterloo region.

Founded 15 years ago by Laurier students, SWR works to help businesses and institutions reduce their environmental impact in ways that are both good for the planet and good for business. From tracking carbon emissions to building micro forests, SWR is all about creating sustainable change. “We support organizations in reducing their level of impact in ways that are good for business and good for our community,” said Allan Taylor, SWR’s manager of innovation.

Their newest program, Frameworks: Building Innovation Exchange, is aimed at tackling one of the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions: the built environment. “This is a program that’s intended to support the building industry in moving toward more efficient, smart, and healthy buildings,” Taylor explained.

Frameworks has launched in collaboration with the Grand Valley Construction Association and a cross-disciplinary executive advisory committee made up of developers, engineers, architects, and sustainability professionals. The program offers a central online hub featuring resources, an industry events calendar, and opportunities for knowledge sharing. In-person and virtual events are already underway, with a goal of connecting professionals across the construction sector.

But Frameworks isn’t just about networking, it’s about real transformation. The program is built on the legions of Evolve One, Canada’s first net-positive energy building that’s also commercially viable. “We learned that we can build these kinds of buildings in a financially viable way,” Taylor said. “The technologies aren’t foreign or unproven. There’s actually a good return on investment for developers.”

Looking ahead, the Frameworks team wants to help prepare for upcoming building code changes, like Canada’s 2030 goal for net-zero new buildings. “We’re supporting the industry as we move toward different forms of building code,” Taylor said. “This fits into our local greenhouse gas emission targets and the broader climate action plans across the region.”

Students and young people have a unique role to play in all of this. Not only was SWR founded by university students, but the organization continues to involve youth through internships, collaborations, and community engagement. “Young people play a significant role in being in a position to bring a certain level of energy to these kinds of things,” Taylor said. “Academic institutions are great places to ask the kinds of questions that lead to real change.”

So what’s next? While SWR doesn’t have immediate plans for new programs, they’re deepening their focus on policy advocacy and workforce development. “We’re looking at how we can engage the industry at the trades level, how we build a workforce that’s ready to build these kinds of buildings,” Taylor added.

For university students interested in sustainability, innovation, or urban development, SWR’s Frameworks program is a great example of how local organizations are driving global change, one building at a time.