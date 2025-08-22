Busker Carnival kicks off in Uptown Waterloo

From Thursday, Aug. 21 to Sunday, Aug. 24, the Busker Carnival returns to Uptown Waterloo, filling streets with celebratory events, free entertainment, and an assortment of vendors.

The four day event features live street performances with renowned acrobats, musicians, and comedians, as well as an Artist’s Alley where local artisans will be selling unique handmade creations from Friday to Sunday. Food vendors will also be available with a variety of options for all attendants.

Street performances take place on every day of the event from 7-11 p.m. For more information on the Busker Carnival, their schedule can be accessed online.