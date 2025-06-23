Campus cooling systems tested as heatwave hits Waterloo

UW’s cooling system is being tested as record breaking heat has swept across Waterloo. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the Region of Waterloo and across Ontario, with daytime highs between 33 and 36 degree Celsius.

Stephen Louie, Senior Director of Infrastructure and Energy for UW’s plant operations, emailed the university community about the situation: “We want to share that our facilities team is closely monitoring our cooling systems. The team will make any necessary adjustments to address the safety and comfort of everyone on campus during this period,” he said.

“As part of this effort, we may need to prioritize critical infrastructure by diverting cooling to essential areas of campus.”

When asked what buildings are considered critical infrastructure, UW spokesperson Kerry Stryker said, “Priority is given to buildings with specific laboratory and research requirements, as well as buildings designated as student cooling centres. Vacancies in specific buildings are also considered.”

He recommended taking energy saving measures, including keeping blinds or curtains closed to block direct sunlight, turning off lights when natural lighting is sufficient, limiting the charging of electronic devices to only when necessary, and powering down computers and equipment when not in use.