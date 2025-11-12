CEE hosts annual holiday drive
| November 12, 2025
The season of giving has arrived, and UW’s Co-operative and Experiential Education (CEE) department is hosting their annual holiday drive from now until mid December.
Staff across the university can choose to sponsor a child from a low-income family. From there, staff are given a brief survey to complete to help the organizers match them with a family that would be a good fit.
Last year was a successful year for the drive, which saw all 525 kids sponsored. This year, the holiday drive has a total of 539 kids, 293 families total and around 200 children still in need of a sponsor.
The CEE’s holiday drive has been an ongoing tradition since the 1980s and works in partnership with the Region of Waterloo Home Child Care. The drive began in 1988, after the CEE department spent money on a Christmas party that saw poor attendance. Interested in finding another way to celebrate the season as a department, while supporting others, the idea of supporting a charity drive came to mind.
Abigail Wybenga, a co-op advisor with the CEE, shared insights into the drive: “We try and match [staff] based on who we think a good fit would be, and then from there we’ll send them the children’s first names along with their wish list.” Once Wybenga has a staff’s contact details, a follow-up will be sent with wrapping instructions and gift drop off dates.
Wybenga added that the wish lists serve as a reference point and staff are not expected to purchase all items. Asked for a cost estimate, she shared “most sponsors tend to spend around $100 to $200 per child.” For those unable to spend time shopping for gifts, there is also an option to purchase gift cards for a family.
Asked about the biggest challenges of organizing a drive of this scale, Wybenga mentioned ensuring that there are sufficient sponsors for each child and secondly, ensuring they have sufficient information on a child’s gift preferences. She added, “Some kids will put ‘I really like soccer’ and then the sponsor will ask a good question like ‘but which team?’”
The official drop off dates for all gifts are on Thursday, Dec. 11, and Friday, Dec. 12 at the Tatham Centre.
For staff unable to take on a sponsorship for financial reasons, Wybenga encourages them to spread the word, which can encourage fellow colleagues who are able to sponsor to participate. Alternatively, they also welcome volunteers able to help carry gifts on Sunday, Dec. 16, when regional consultants come to the Tatham Centre to pick up gifts. She emphasized, “We always need more hands on deck to help carry all those gifts out to the cars. Note, it is definitely a little bit physically demanding, but we always appreciate that help.”
Wybenga recognizes that given the cost of living, participating in the drive is not a small undertaking. She extends “a huge thank you to anyone who has sponsored or thought about sponsoring.”
Anyone who is interested in participating can fill out this survey, and further questions about the drive can be directed to holidaydrive@uwaterloo.ca.
