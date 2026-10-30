Centre for Theoretical Neuroscience hosts interdisciplinary research day

UW’s Centre for Theoretical Neuroscience (CTN) hosted their fall research day on Tuesday, Oct. 27. The event included faculty, graduate, and postdoctoral talks followed by a poster session, and brought together researchers from the engineering, math, and arts faculties.

Chris Eliasmith, a professor of philosophy and systems design engineering and founding director of CTN, introduced the Spaun 3.0 brain model. Unlike previous iterations with just a head and an arm, this latest model also includes a robotic body. This allows the agent to recall the locations of hidden objects and report the level of certainty in its memory, after walking around a courtyard opening boxes containing said objects.

The task demonstrates comparability between the model and the human hippocampus, a brain structure responsible for navigation and memory. “It gives us a lot of good data, both from the behavioral side, testing things like the ability to represent your certainty or uncertainty about your memory, testing things like spatial location, working memory, the ability to navigate, pointing, and so on,” Eliasmith summarized.

Jeff Orchard, a professor of computer science, gave a talk on various projects conducted in his Neurocognitive Computing Lab. One area of interest is vector symbolic algebra. “It’s a pretty cool, mathematically not-that-difficult set of methods. If you use this vector representation to represent the states and the actions in reinforcement learning, you can actually learn better and more quickly, more robustly than just [with] learned state representations,” Orchard described.

Orchard’s work was of particular interest to Shalev Manor, a graduate student in applied mathematics, who attended the conference to learn more about biologically inspired machine learning. “Backpropagation, which is the backbone of machine learning, is argued to be not biologically what is going on in the brain, so there are different algorithms out there that are more biologically plausible,” he said, highlighting Orchard’s predictive coding framework as an example of one such algorithm.

Other presenters also explored pattern recognition, like Lily Laevens, a PhD student in psychology studying cognitive neuroscience, who presented her master’s thesis research poster. After noticing that most research uses full intensity facial expressions, she combined neutral and full intensity stimuli using morphing software to study the brain’s response to facial expressions of varying degrees of intensity.

“What I love about going to these things more than anything is it gives you just a little snapshot as to what everyone’s doing in so many different faculties,” she stated. “When you’re in one department or one program, you tend to get locked into this specific angle of thinking about [things], like one perspective.”