Changes to co-op cycles

Alicia Wang

| September 11, 2025

The co-op office has announced several changes to the structure of the co-op search regarding cycles and ranking submissions.

There are now three cycles each term. Cycle one has been divided  into two posting periods with matches for the entire cycle available by the end of the day on Oct. 10 (the Friday before reading week). Cycle two and three will begin on Oct. 11, with matches available on Nov. 14 and Nov. 28 respectively, after which offers will be sent out directly. Jobs posted after Oct. 19 will close two days after being posted.

Additionally, architecture students will now follow the regular hiring schedule and begin their job search in cycle one instead of cycle two. All students will have 48 hours to submit rankings, and will now have 10 “Not Interested” responses to give “more flexibility in managing your opportunities.”

Students will still be able to submit up to 500 applications by the end of the three cycles.

 

