City of Waterloo 2026 Election Results

Incumbent mayor Dorothy McCabe loses to Shannon Weber in the City of Waterloo municipal election. Weber will be named Waterloo’s new mayor with 52.05 per cent of the vote, defeating McCabe, who received 29.92 per cent. Candidate Jeyas Balaskanthan received 8.41 per cent, Jamie Hari received 7.58 per cent, and Jerry Jiang received 2.04 per cent.

McCabe, who served one term as mayor of Waterloo, beat Weber in 2022 by just 331 votes. In this election, Weber defeated McCabe by 6,379 votes.

In Ward 6 Central-Columbia, incumbent councillor Mary Lou Roe retained her seat against opponent and former WUSA president Damian Mikhail, with 58.38 per cent of the vote compared to Mikhail’s 41.62 per cent.

In Ward 7 Uptown, incumbent councillor Julie Wright retained her seat against opponent Abdullah, with 95.72 per cent of the vote to Abdullah’s 4.28 per cent.

The 2026 municipal election saw a voter turnout of 30.71 per cent, surpassing 2022’s 27.18 per cent. According to the City of Waterloo, 29,171 of 94,989 eligible people voted in this year’s municipal elections for Waterloo.

Election Winners:

City of Waterloo: Shannon Weber

Regional Councillor: Jim Erb (incumbent) & Chantal Huinink (incumbent)

Ward 1 Southwest: Sandra Hanmer (incumbent)

Ward 2 Northwest: Shawn Humes

Ward 3 Lakeshore: Victoria Robertson

Ward 4 Northeast: Diane Freeman (incumbent)

Ward 5 Southeast: Scott Piatkowski

Ward 6 Central-Columbia: Mary Lou Roe (incumbent)

Ward 7 Uptown: Julie Wright (incumbent)

City of Kitchener: Berry Vrbanovic (incumbent)

City of Cambridge: Scott Hamilton