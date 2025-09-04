City of Waterloo awarded $14.8 million for new housing infrastructure

As part of the Beaver Creek Road and Conservation Drive reconstruction project, the City of Waterloo has announced new provincial funding to support additional housing infrastructure.

All funding will go towards constructing critical infrastructure to support up to 4,500 new homes, including roads, underground infrastructure, transportation facilities, and sanitary pumping stations. These new developments will increase service capacity for the Beaver Creek Meadows district and the Erbsville North area. Current reconstruction in the Beaver Creek Road and Conservation Drive area is expected to be completed in 2028.

“Waterloo needs all kinds of housing: single family, low rise, mid rise, apartments, and affordable units as we build a future ready community for all,” Waterloo Mayor Dorothy McCabe said in a release. “Activating the Beaver Creek Meadows district through this funding will help us continue our momentum, accelerate housing starts, and keep Waterloo moving forward.”

The $14.8 million combined total consists of $6.8 million from the Housing-Enabling Water Systems Fund, $5.1 million under the Housing-Enabling Core Servicing (HECS) Fund, and $2.9 million under the Building Faster Fund (BFF). Premier Doug Ford announced the additional BFF funding on Sept. 2 as a result of Waterloo exceeding its 2024 housing targets.