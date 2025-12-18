City of Waterloo cracks down on unlicensed rentals, encourages tenants to know their rights

The City of Waterloo has issued 282 bylaw charges this past year, as of Dec. 15, 2025, to property owners who failed to obtain or renew rental licenses, according to municipal officials. Fines ranged from $400 to $800.

Nicole Papke, director of municipal enforcement services, noted that while this number is consistent with previous years, it’s important for tenants to know that rental licensing is required for landlords to protect tenants in Waterloo. Rental units must meet minimum health, safety, and fire protection standards.

“Students in particular can be pretty vulnerable, being new to the rental market,” Papke noted. “It’s just awareness about what these requirements are.”

She added that some renters in Waterloo can be reluctant to voice concerns. “I remember one student talking to me a couple years ago saying, ‘I’m renting a room, and I’m sharing it with somebody else, but I don’t know if I want to tell you because my rent is a lot cheaper,’” Papke said.

The city is making efforts to increase awareness. Bylaw enforcement officers will set up a tent in a parking lot at Sunnydale Place today (Thursday, Dec. 18) to educate tenants on their rights. Papke said the area has faced ongoing housing challenges over the years.

“I think there’s [been] a lot of bandaid solutions, and then it deteriorates again, and it’s an ebb and flow,” she noted.

For example, landlords are responsible for keeping the rental property in a good state of repair, including electrical, plumbing, heating, appliances, and shared laundry rooms. They must follow all fire safety laws and provide proper notice to enter a unit.

Tenants are responsible for maintaining a reasonable level of cleanliness, repairing damage to the property that is not due to normal wear and tear, and paying rent in full and on time.

At this time of year, the city receives calls about the sidewalk snow removal bylaw. Sidewalks must be cleared of snow and ice within 24 hours of snowfall or ice buildup. If this is not completed, the city may clear the ice and snow themselves. Fines of $100 plus cleanup costs are charged for a first offence, and $400 plus cleanup costs are charged for multiple offences.

“Ultimately, the owner is responsible for that,” Papke said. “They may tell the tenant that they are. Truthfully, I think it’s probably a shared responsibility from a practical sense and a community sense.”

The city may also issue an order to make repairs. The landlord has 19 days to appeal to the city’s property standards appeal committee, which can modify, delay, or rescind the order.

For landlords who repeatedly violate bylaws, the city can serve them with a Part 3 offence, which would take the issue to provincial court, where higher fines may apply.

Papke encouraged students to contact the city if they have concerns.

“We’re always happy to have a conversation. We have great staff — they’re willing to navigate them through a system, talk about their property. They’re always welcome,” she said. “We really love our students in the community.”

The city can be reached by phone at 519-747-8785 or by email at municipalenforcement@waterloo.ca.