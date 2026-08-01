Civic Holiday 2026: What’s open and closed in KW

Monday, Aug. 3 is Civic Holiday in Ontario, and several services across KW will operate on modified schedules.

Campus libraries will be open, with certain exceptions. The Dana Porter (DP) Library and its help desk will be open from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Geospatial Centre and Special Collections & Archives inside the library will be closed. The Davis Centre (DC) Library will be open from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m., while its help desk will be available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Musagetes Architecture Library will be open from 8 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., although its help desk will be closed. The Witer Learning Resource Centre will remain closed for the holiday.

All branches of the Waterloo Public Library and the Kitchener Public Library will be closed.

A limited number of Food Services locations on campus will be open. Flock Stop in SLC will remain open 24 hours. The Market at UWP in CMH will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. All other locations, including the EC3 Food Services administrative office, will be closed.

The GRT will continue operating on a holiday schedule on Monday, but all GRT customer service centres will be closed.

Several Region of Waterloo facilities and services will also be unavailable or have modified hours of operation. Regional administrative offices at 99 Regina St. S. in Waterloo, 150 Frederick St. in Kitchener, and 150 Main St. in Cambridge will be closed, along with residential drop-off locations at the Cambridge and Waterloo Waste Management sites.

Waste collection services will continue as scheduled, with regular curbside collection for garbage, blue box recycling, green bin, yard waste, and bulky items. Residential drop-offs at Waterloo waste sites will not be available.

Some regional services and attractions will remain open. Cooling spaces at 150 Main St. in Cambridge will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., while the cooling space at 150 Frederick St. in Kitchener will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum and Schneider Haus National Historic Site will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., while McDougall Cottage Historic Site will operate from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Conestoga Mall will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fairview Mall in Kitchener will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More information on other Waterloo and Kitchener closures can be found on the Region of Waterloo website, the City of Waterloo website and the City of Kitchener website.