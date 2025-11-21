Where in the world?! co-op photo contest winners announced

The winners of the Co-operative and Experiential Education (CEE) “Where in the World?!” co-op photo contest have been announced. The first place winner received $200 and the second place winner won $100.

The first place winner of this year’s contest is Cyrus Hatami, a student from the faculty of engineering. Hatami’s photo was captured during his winter 2025 co-op term, in Tromsø, Norway.

In Hatami’s photo description, he emphasized how his time spent in Norway taught him to embrace uncertainty. He adds, “Whether it was navigating the new country during chilly nights or debugging AI models in a new language, I learnt to adapt.” Hatami states he came to learn that clarity could be found even when future outcomes remained uncertain, even expressing, “some of my best insights came in those unplanned moments.” Hatami’s co-op term enabled him to develop connections in Norwegian innovation communities and contribute to AI research.

What does his photo mean to him? “This photo fully captures my winter co-op experience: human warmth below, beautiful nature above, all reflected together in calm Arctic waters.”

The second place spot goes to Lokesh Patel, also a student from the faculty of engineering. Patel’s photo was taken during his co-op term in winter 2025 in Kawaguchiko, Japan.

To provide background on his co-op journey and photograph, Patel shared that through the language barrier he experienced in Japan, “[He] learnt that communication goes far beyond words.” He adds, “I came to understand that it’s okay to not know my ikigai – my reason for being. Japan opened my mind to understand that seeking your reason to live is a lifelong journey, and the search itself gives meaning.” In Patel’s co-op work, he helped develop research opportunities for those facing barriers due to funding. His photo seeks to underscore “how even overwhelming beauty becomes part of ordinary life. Just 10 km from Mount Fuji’s 3700 m height, the small town bustles on — a cyclist, open shops and everyday routine.”

The competition takes place every November to mark International Education Week “and celebrate the incredible experiences students have while working abroad.”

Student photos aim to document striking moments highlighting their unique cultural experiences and serve as a means for students to contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals through their global reach and impact.

The 2025 contest saw over 50 entries. Entries received included students who were on an international work term in fall 2024, winter 2025, and spring 2025. The UW community was asked to vote on the top ten finalists online.