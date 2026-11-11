Construction means transportation disruptions near UW this month

Radha Vyas

| November 11, 2026

Drivers and transit riders may need more time to get to and from campus this month. The Region of Waterloo recently announced road closures around UW due to construction. 

Phillip Street, north of Columbia Street, has been closed since Nov. 9 and is set to remain closed until Nov. 18, while  crews complete watermain installation through the intersection. 

Construction is also continuing along Columbia Street, from King Street to Phillip Street, with work expected to wrap up by the end of November. Two-way traffic will remain open on Columbia Street, but drivers should expect lane restrictions and possible delays.

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