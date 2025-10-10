COVID-19 and flu vaccine appointments available at Health Services

Appointments now available to book

On Oct. 9, it was announced via the Daily Bulletin that Health Services is now offering appointments for updated COVID-19 and flu vaccines, with high-risk individuals eligible to book for dates starting Oct. 14 for the flu vaccine and Oct. 22 for the COVID-19 vaccine. All other individuals will be eligible to receive both starting Oct.27.

The provincial government had announced on Sept. 18 that the 2025-2026 updated booster vaccines for flu and COVID-19 would be available for select high-risk populations as soon as Sept 27, with both becoming available to the general public on October 27.

“Public Health has changed the way COVID-19 vaccines are being offered this year,” nursing supervisor Gail Wagner said in an interview with Imprint. “It used to be available to everybody at the beginning of the season, and then all year. What they’ve done is align it now with [the] flu [vaccines].”

The list of high-risk populations eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available include individuals 65 or older, those who work or receive care in hospitals, and moderately- to severely-immunocompromised individuals 6 months and older. Healthcare workers, pregnant individuals, and members of racialized or other equity-deserving communities are also recommended to receive the vaccines ahead of October 27.

Health Canada has approved the new Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines, which target the LP.8.1 variant, an offshoot that shares some common lineage with Nimbus and Stratus, the dominant strains that are currently circulating.

Wagner said that as demand for the Moderna vaccine has remained low over the past few years, Health Services will be offering the Pfizer mRNA vaccine. “Historically, what we found was that people did not request the Moderna [vaccine], and we were wasting [doses]. What we found over the last two seasons is that when we stocked Pfizer, we had a better uptake.”

Those who intend to get the COVID vaccine are highly recommended to book appointments in advance, as that helps Health Services ensure enough doses are available on-site and that staff are available to administer it. The COVID-19 vaccines come in multi-dose vials, which, Wagner said, can result in wasted doses “if one or two people show up [as walk-ins] and then…8 doses don’t get used.” The flu shots also come in multi-dose vials, but have a longer shelf life, lasting 30 days after a vial is opened.

Associate director of clinical services Tabitha Zindel stated to Imprint that the flu and COVID vaccines are recommended to either be taken at the same time, or timed several weeks apart in case of adverse reaction.

While the vaccines help protect against severe complications, such as long COVID, Public Health Ontario confirms that the vaccines do not stop transmission and do not prevent all infection. Zindel says that “the best precautions [are] preventative…hand hygiene [and] covering coughs and sneezes. If you’re feeling unwell, stay home if you’re able to.”

Wagner stated that Health Services does not provide rapid antigen tests for COVID-19, and that medical masks are available for staff, patients, and clinic visitors. Those who feel unwell can find tests and masks at pharmacies and most major grocery stores.

More information on vaccine eligibility can be found in the Daily Bulletin announcement here. Information from Public Health Ontario on COVID-19 and the flu vaccines can be found here and here.