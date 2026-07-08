Creators come together at Crafts4Charity spring event

UW’s Crafts4Charity club held its termly Creators’ Market from June 24-25 in E7, raising money for the Breakfast Club of Canada.

The club welcomed both new and returning vendors to the event. Crocheted animals, jewelry, personalized drawings of popular anime characters, and more creations caught the eyes of attendees. “I love being able to go see all of the vendors, talk to them, and hear about their crafts,” third-year physics student Rowan Bissonnette shared. She is Crafts4Charity’s event team lead and has been a member of the club for two years.

“I’ve really enjoyed [helping organize] and running all of our events in general,” Bissonnette said. Her colleague Faith Kotsos has been with the club for two terms as an event team member. Kotsos appreciates the position’s flexibility and opportunities to turn her crafting skills into hobbies, which bring her joy in her free time. Through her time with the club, she learned how to use acrylic paint on plexiglass and bring her designs to life with polymer clay.

Dulce Jewels is one of the market’s returning vendors that sells handmade earrings, necklaces, hair clips, bookmarks, and keychains. It was founded by Mashiyat Khan and is run by her and Asiya Mohamed, who are both third-year political science students. “I think the club is so cool and I love that it goes to charity,” Khan shared. She began making her own jewelry because she wanted to refrain from spending money on costly pieces from other companies. Khan found joy in creating her own pieces and wanted to share them with the community, which she has been doing with Crafts4Charity for four terms now.

This market was social development studies student Meghan Luu’s fifth time participating with her business, Sweet Camelia. She designs hand drawn prints, keychains, pins, stickers, and bracelets that follow a pastel colour theme. Luu enjoys the Creators’ Market because its attendees are mostly students who fit into a similar age demographic as her, meaning that her products resonate more with them. This often leads her to receive better sales compared to setting up her booth at events with shoppers belonging to younger and older generations.