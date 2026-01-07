Crozier consulting engineers joins sustainable waterloo region’s impact network

Crozier Consulting Engineers has joined Sustainable Waterloo Region’s (SWR) Impact Network, marking a shift toward a more coordinated and measurable approach to sustainability across the company’s Ontario operations.

According to Poorti Gupta, PR Generalist at SWR, Crozier has long embedded sustainability into its work, particularly through academic research partnerships aimed at improving engineering standards and best practices. Much of this work has focused on areas such as stormwater management and environmental performance in the built environment.

“While these initiatives are critically important, they are not designed to deliver immediate or easily measurable impact,” Gupta said.

At the same time, Crozier has implemented localized sustainability initiatives across its offices, including recycling and waste diversion programs. While effective, Gupta explained that these efforts were often siloed and difficult to track consistently at an organization-wide level.

As sustainability expectations continue to grow among employees, clients, partners, and communities, Crozier recognized the need to move beyond isolated actions toward a unified framework. Joining SWR’s Impact Network allows the company to align its efforts, set clear benchmarks, and track progress across all five of its Ontario offices.

“SWR is excited to be working with Crozier as they are not only a responsible company and employer in our community, they are also contributing to a cleaner future through the projects that they undertake,” Gupta said. “This multi-level approach will be critical for the creation of a sustainable future.”

SWR’s Impact Network supports organizations in embedding sustainability into their operations in ways that are both impactful and long-lasting. Gupta noted that SWR looks for members who see sustainability as both a community responsibility and a business opportunity.

“The most impactful memberships come from those that see not only the value to [the] community but also to their own operations,” she said. “This means the changes that are recommended and made remain in place longer term.”

Crozier stood out during the membership process gaining a Top Small & Medium Employer reward with a highly engaged team and a people-first culture. According to Gupta, this culture creates the conditions for sustainability initiatives to take root and endure, rather than existing as short-term or compliance-driven efforts.

In addition, Crozier’s influence across the communities it serves, including private developers, municipalities, and government agencies, positions the firm to help drive sector-wide change. “That combination of engaged employees, strong leadership, and broad stakeholder reach made Crozier a natural fit for the Impact Network,” Gupta said.

As part of its commitment, Crozier has set a target to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 20 per cent by 2034, using 2024 as the baseline year. The target covers Scope 1 and Scope 2 carbon emissions, including electricity and natural gas usage across all five Ontario offices.

Beyond greenhouse gas reductions, SWR also supports member organizations in setting goals related to waste reduction, diversion, and water use. Gupta emphasized that focus areas differ depending on where an organization has the greatest impact and control.

To support Crozier’s sustainability goals, SWR will provide carbon tracking and accounting tools, peer-to-peer support, Green Team guidance, and alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Members also have access to learning and collaboration opportunities through events, workshops, and onsite lunch-and-learn sessions.

Crozier plans to report its sustainability progress publicly through both SWR and its own channels. “We hope this inspires others in our community and sector to follow suit and work to be part of the climate action solution,” Gupta said.

In parallel with its Impact Network membership, Crozier is also involved in a low-carbon stormwater infrastructure research project with UW. While SWR is not directly involved in the research, Gupta said the initiative closely aligns with the network’s broader goals of collaboration, innovation, and measurable environmental impact.

The project focuses on studying greenhouse gas emissions from stormwater management ponds in urban watersheds in the City of Kitchener, with the aim of identifying scalable, low-carbon design solutions for future infrastructure projects.