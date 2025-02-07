Cuddling with canines: A review of Renison’s therapy dog event

On a typical Thursday afternoon, when reading week is still just over two weeks away and assignments and tests are rushed into the last week before the break, it’s easy to become stressed and overwhelmed. While eating healthy and exercising remain vital components of managing a stressful and busy time, what if there was an easier, immediate, and undeniably adorable way to melt stress, boost your spirits, and… meet a new furry friend?

This past Thursday, Jan. 30, staff from St. John Ambulance brought three therapy dogs to the Dunker Family Lounge at UW’s Renison College for a free, one-hour drop-in event. Students were encouraged to attend and spend time with the dogs to relieve stress and find comfort amid their demanding workloads. Three canines happily awaited student visitors: two golden retrievers named Ruby and Chloe, and a beautiful golden retriever / Bernese mountain dog. The dogs ranged in age, with the youngest being two years old and the oldest being eight. All students in attendance were eager to pet the pups, snap photos, and chat with the St. John ambulance staff about the dogs.

How exactly do wagging tails and fluffy fur benefit mental health? An article from Psychology Today describes how dogs can help bring us back to a more mindful headspace, encouraging awareness of the present moment and all the senses we can engage by simply living in the now. During Thursday’s therapy dog event, there was no doubt that students, including myself, were truly able to forget about earlier worries and future concerns and simply focus on the dogs during their time at the event. Being able to pet the dogs’ expertly well-groomed coats added a sensory aspect to the experience, engaging the senses and helping ground students in the present. Another point the study mentions is the stress-relieving benefits of dogs, which is a key selling point of the event. At the University of British Columbia, their findings showed that drop-in events for students to snuggle and pet pooches had remarkable results. Students were asked to rate their moods, energy, and stress levels before and after each drop-in session and showed substantial reductions in self-reported stress and higher energy and happiness ratings post-petting session. Most intriguing, Stanley Coren, study co-author and professor emeritus of psychology at UBC, remarked that ten hours after their drop-in session, students consistently reported less tendency to negative emotion and stress and felt a stronger sense of connectedness and support, in contrast to students who did not attend a drop-in visit with the dogs.

When the cold weather gets you down and the pressure of cramming for midterms has you struggling to keep calm — take heart! Renison and other departments on campus often host therapy dog sessions a few times over the term, particularly during mid-term and exam season, to help students not only carry on but perhaps make a new furry friend along the way to acing their next exam.

Find more information about Renison-hosted student events at their Event and Workshops page here.