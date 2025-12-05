December crossword solutions
| December 5, 2025
The following are solutions to the crossword published in the December 2025 edition of Imprint:
ACROSS
1 Thief
6 A bar
10 Bast
14 Eider
15 Fume
16 Ruth
17 Enoki
18 Erin
19 Icee
20 MTL
21 Speedometer
24 RKO
25 Asia
26 Ire
27 Koko
30 Neutrino
33 Itemizes
35 Tunic
38 Tetanus
39 Academy
41 Eat no
42 Diligent
43 Long game
46 Eroo
47 Ade
49 Ieoh
50 Aid
52 Duck tolling
55 For
58 Oboe
59 Rein
60 Large
62 Park
63 Gman
64 Opera
65 Tine
66 Esso
67 Opted
DOWN
1 Teem
2 Hint
3 Idol
4 Eek
5 Frisk
6 A fee
7 Bureaus
8 Amidst
9 Renoir
10 Brie
11 Auctioneer
12 Steer
13 There
22 Ponzu
23 Maitai
24 Romano
27 Kite
28 Otea
29 Kettlecorn
31 EES
32 Nudged
34 In on it
36 I’m no
37 Cyto
39 Aim
40 Clean
42 Dahlias
44 George
45 Golems
47 Adopt
48 Dubai
51 Igloo
53 Keke
54 In no
55 Fret
56 Ogre
57 Read
61 App