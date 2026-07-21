Delulu or trululu? UW students respond to popular assumptions about the university

We’ve all had assumptions about UW before coming here. Some of it starts in high school, some during applications, and some stick around even after you’ve accepted your offer. At some point, you start to wonder what’s actually true and what’s just talk. So here’s what some students at UW feel, based on their own experiences.

Anthony Maocheia-Ricci: Co-ops in California

Third-year accelerated master’s in computer science student

“What you hear online, especially related to CS and co-op, is like, oh, you go to Waterloo, you’re gonna get to California. That’s not true. I did not go to Cali, and I know a bunch of people who didn’t. Well, I also have some friends who are working full-time jobs in San Francisco right now. But it takes a lot of work to get in there, and if you want to do anything outside of software development, it is significantly harder to get a job outside of Canada, especially if you’re not an American citizen. Like, I’m just a Canadian citizen, and I pretty much got ghosted by every U.S. company because I didn’t have a recruiter, I didn’t have contacts, and it was just like, I’m not eligible for an immediate U.S. visa. So, I can’t imagine how much harder it is for international students. While it happens for some, it’s a loud and vocal minority. Most people I feel that I’ve talked with are kind of just like, yeah, I can get a job, but it’s not going to be the dream six-figure.”

Nicole Yu: Cutthroat and competitive

Fourth-year biomedical engineering student

“In engineering, I thought everyone would be cutthroat and competitive, but I’ve found there to be so many amazing people and opportunities for community inside my faculty and outside. There’s more community than I originally thought there would be. I thought it would be very competitive and isolating, but as long as you’re open-minded, there are plenty of people waiting to build community with you! For incoming students, I think being open-minded and putting out positive energy can go a really long way in cultivating community.

A lot of my friends from other schools also similarly ask about the competitive nature of the school and how I maintain social balance. I think other students also think it’s hard to socialize at UW, but what actually happens can be quite far from that, with various opportunities to connect with peers that are happy to help you out when given the chance.”

Haya Kharouba: Village 1 is an annoying place to live

Third-year communications student with a minor in English

“Everyone says that V1 is [an] annoying place to live, but I would do anything to live in V1 again with all of my friends. It’s where I met my best friends. I would vouch for it over and over again. You get your own room, but you’re on a floor with so many people that you just feel so connected to everyone. The dorms with the kitchens in them and the private roommate apartment style are overhyped. No one has ever actually become friends with those roommates.

My thoughts on UW food services? The food isn’t actually that bad, and people are just complaining for no reason. One thing I will say is that if you just talk to the food service workers, it could change a lot. I became very close to one of the workers to the point where I actually asked for her number. And she was actually kind of like a mom to me in the dorms. Like, she would text me sometimes, and she would just check if I had eaten. Just because I took the time to get to know her. Like, a compliment can go a long way. So I think when you see a food service worker, tell them that the food was good today or thank them for their services or just say anything. At first they might look snappy, but they’re really not. And they’re just tired because all they do is cook food that they don’t even get to eat and then they go home and then they have to cook more for themselves and their families.”

Anajanaa Vimalathas: Intense academic expectations

Fourth-year health sciences co-op student

“Before coming to UW, I expected it to be very academically intense with little focus on social life, based on what I had heard from others. After entering university, I realized this was a myth, especially since many of the people expressing these thoughts did not even attend Waterloo. Nonetheless, since joining, I’ve realized that while academics can be challenging, as is expected, there are many ways to get involved and still maintain a social life, whether it be through coursework, clubs, volunteering, research, or events. This has helped me build a much more balanced and enjoyable university experience. At the end of the day, it really is what you make out of your experience.

Personally, I’ve often heard that being in the UW co-op stream isn’t worth it or that it’s too hard to succeed in, even if you’re already enrolled. From my experience, while it is competitive and can feel challenging at times, that doesn’t mean you’re not capable of succeeding. There are so many opportunities available; it really depends on how open-minded and proactive you are. The co-op team also sends frequent check-ins and updates, and I found it really helpful to take advantage of those resources and reach out when needed.”

Rahmah Bacchus: Extraordinary university

Third-year computational chemistry student

“I had heard that the UW was a great school because of its co-op program and strong focus on computer science, especially since it’s such a competitive field. Now that I’ve been here for a while, I’d say a lot of the myths surrounding UW make it seem like the school everyone wants to attend, but in reality, it’s more of an overall good university rather than something completely extraordinary.

From my experience, people outside of UW often assume that most students are overly competitive, arrogant, or socially awkward, but that honestly hasn’t reflected the majority of people I’ve met here. It feels like a small minority gets generalized to represent the entire student body.

Speaking of residency life, residence wasn’t much of a challenge for me, to be honest. I was nervous at first about sharing a space with two other people, but luckily one of my roommates and I really hit it off, and we’re still in contact and on good terms.

Overall, I think UW is challenging depending on the type of student you are, if that makes sense. If you aren’t willing to adapt and change some of your old habits, I don’t think you’ll get the full university experience. I’ve grown a lot since coming here, both academically and socially. ”

Saskia Coossa: Unbearable workload

Second-year of honours health sciences student

“Before coming to university, I expected the workload to be unbearable. I also thought that the faculty of health would be boring compared to math and engineering, and that my experience would be similar to my two older siblings — who have now graduated from UW. But I now realize that none of those things are true. Your experience at university can be as diverse and unique as you want it to be, no matter your major! The Waterloo community has so much to offer beyond academics, and the city has some pretty cool spots to explore. And while the workload can be challenging, there is always support to help you navigate it all.”

Ridam Panesar: Focus on engineering/math

Upcoming fifth-year honours health sciences student

“Among Ontario high school students, UW is widely recognized as a powerhouse in engineering and mathematics. This reputation, while well-deserved, often overshadows the university’s equally robust offerings in health and science-related fields. However, this perception does not reflect the reality experienced by students within the faculty of health. In practice, Waterloo offers extensive research opportunities across disciplines such as kinesiology, health sciences, recreation and leisure studies, and public health. The university is home to a wide range of research initiatives, many of which are internationally recognized. Each year, numerous undergraduate students from the faculties of health and science secure prestigious NSERC Undergraduate Student Research Awards, often working alongside faculty in the school of pharmacy. These experiences not only strengthen academic resumes but also provide valuable exposure to real-world research processes, including experimental design, data analysis, and scientific communication. In the faculty of health, students can engage in hands-on research through both thesis and apprenticeship-based courses. For example, KIN 391 allows students to assist faculty members with ongoing lab work in a pass/fail format, offering an accessible introduction to research. In contrast, KIN 472 provides a more independent, directed research experience under faculty supervision. Many projects are interdisciplinary, with professors often cross-listed in departments such as biology, allowing students to explore both the biological mechanisms and public health applications of their work.”

Amrit Kaur Mann: Prestigious and intimidating

Upcoming fourth-year honours science student

“The University of Waterloo is definitely seen as a prestigious school when you are a student waiting to get in. It has a world-renowned engineering and co-op program, which is what truly makes it stand out. So, the school did seem intimidating for sure at first glance, especially as a student in grade 12. Many around me, including myself, were so nervous about getting in despite having amazing grades and extracurriculars. It was the name that the school had built that made everything seem much more nerve-wracking. When I got into the University of Waterloo, and now being a student involved in many parts of the undergraduate student society, I no longer feel nervous or as if I am a small individual in a pool of large people. This university and its opportunities have given me the ability to have my own identity, demonstrate leadership, and meet so many other individuals like me who share similar interests. So, it wasn’t all that scary or bad, and I wish I could tell my grade 12 self, who was anxiously waiting to get in, that fact.”