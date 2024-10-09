Diverse volunteer opportunities available on campus

Have you ever had the urge to get involved on campus through volunteerism, but had no clue where to start? Well, look no further, because this is the ultimate guide to the on-campus volunteer opportunities right here at UW. Since the strict COVID-19 guidelines were lifted, in-person volunteer opportunities have increased consistently. At the same time, there continues to be many new online volunteering opportunities, offering flexibility to students no matter the location.

This guide will discuss the benefits of volunteering and provide an overview of the available on-campus volunteer opportunities. Robert Case is an associate professor at Renison University College who specializes in social developmental studies and focuses his teaching and research on social welfare and policy, as well as community-based activism and resilience. Case describes volunteering as something that not only has concrete benefits such as developing new skills and networks, but also that it “helps build a sense of community cohesion and belonging.” There have been various transformative impacts that have been made in the world, from civil rights movements to abolitionist movements, and Case describes all of these big changes as having volunteerism at their core: “That’s people doing things together, giving freely of their skills and their time as a form of volunteering.” Additionally, Case stresses the importance of developing skills of mutualism and cooperation within our communities to overcome our biggest worldly struggles such as climate change. He states, “It has been through cooperation and mutual aid that we have achieved our greatest successes… and volunteering feeds those aspects of the human condition.”

Case has three pieces of advice for individuals who are considering volunteering for the first time. First, to remove some of the unfamiliarity that comes with volunteering, it helps to connect with friends and see what they are up to within the community. Second, follow your passion and don’t be shy to reach out as there are countless organizations seeking volunteers. Case mentions that it can take time to find the perfect role for yourself but it is crucial to keep in mind that “you’re one piece of the puzzle” and that “your efforts are going to be valued regardless of where you think you are in terms of skills and knowledge.” Last but not least, you can also take the initiative to start up your own cause based on what you think the community would benefit from — Case urges people to remember, “volunteering is not an expertise-based thing necessarily, it is about participating and getting involved.”

With those benefits in mind, let’s explore some of the ways to get involved in the UW community.

AccessAbility Services

AccessAbility Services is UW’s main office that works to accommodate the learning needs of students with disabilities as they navigate their academic life. Students who are accommodated through AccessAbility can have a range of disabilities, some visible and others not, and can encompass emotional, physical, and psychological disabilities. One of the most helpful and low-commitment volunteer opportunities available is the note-taker position. AccessAbility Services lists specific courses that require volunteer note-takers on their website, who will be responsible for sharing the class notes that they have taken through a PDF submission. After these notes have been submitted to AccessAbility services, they can be used by students who require accommodation in their learning.

Another volunteer opportunity available through AccessAbility Services is the Peer Mentorship Transition Program. This volunteer position provides students who are already registered with AccessAbility Services an opportunity to support incoming first-years with the transition into university life and refer them to any services or resources that help with their learning. This volunteer position requires a commitment of one hour per week for a full academic year (fall and winter term) to meet online with their assigned mentee. If you are looking to apply, you will need to pass the interview stage as well as complete a Foundational Training Program for Peer Leaders to ensure that you have the skills needed to help navigate first-years as they transition into university life.

The Writing and Communication Centre

The Writing and Communication Centre (WCC) helps students hone their writing and communication skills, from resume reviews to help with writing papers. The WCC also enlists the help of volunteers. For instance, the WCC hosts English Conversation Circles (ECC) for multilingual students who would like to practice their conversational skills with other peers. To be able to run the ECC, the WCC hires volunteer facilitators to oversee the program and engage with individuals to help them practice their English speaking skills. The ECC is currently paused for the fall 2024 term as they review the program with campus staff and participants to ensure that the right programs and services are being provided. In the meantime however, the Renison Student Experience and Housing Division has a Conversation Partner Program on campus that pairs English language learners with volunteers to practice conversational skills and engage in activities that promote intercultural exchange and learning. Volunteers are actively hired for this program and they not only get involved in helping international students practice their English skills, but they also get the opportunity to learn about diverse cultures around the world through the intercultural activities that are hosted.

Faculty-specific volunteer opportunities

There are many faculty-related volunteer activities that students can engage in. For instance, orientation leaders are frontline leaders who are involved in welcoming first-year students to university life during the first week of September. These leaders are responsible for coordinating and leading engaging activities for incoming students, answering questions about student life and making presentations that would increase the knowledge base regarding the programs that they will be studying. The orientation leader experience is also fun and fulfilling for leaders themselves as they get to spend their time outdoors and indoors, playing games like water balloon fights, chalk throws, and ice breaker games all while engaging with first-year students. “It was a very rewarding experience, knowing that I was making a meaningful impact on the faculty of health by warmly welcoming the first years,” said Feyza Tunc, a third-year health sciences student and a 2024 faculty of health orientation leader.

In addition to volunteering as a frontline orientation leader, students have the opportunity to become a faculty ambassador. Faculty ambassadors are the “face” of the faculty for prospective undergraduate students. They are responsible for demonstrating leadership skills by representing their faculty and program at various events tailored towards prospective students and their families. Some of the duties include leading campus and faculty-specific tours, participating in both on- and off-campus recruitment events, and being a part of a student panel at fairs such as the Ontario Universities’ Fair and the Fall Open House. Other roles include allowing prospective students to shadow you for a day, writing welcome notes for accepted students, as well as visiting high schools to share about the specific faculty and program.

Furthermore, faculty-specific societies are always looking for passionate students who would like to get further involved in their respective faculties through leadership positions. These societies include the Association of Health Students Undergraduate Members, Arts Student Union, Accounting & Finance Student Association, Engineering Society, Environment Students Society, Mathematics Society, Science Society, and Waterloo Architecture Student Association. All of these are volunteer-run student organizations that represent undergraduate students in their respective faculties, and often hold events that target the academic and social aspects of student life.

WUSA and student-run services

Countless student services — through WUSA and independent student-run societies — seek volunteers each term. Keep in mind that there are many others than the ones listed here — club fairs and online platforms are a great source to discover more information. Starting off, Racial Advocacy for Inclusion, Solidarity, and Equity (RAISE) is a service run by WUSA that seeks to address racism and xenophobia in the UW community. Volunteers at RAISE are responsible for providing peer support at any time and hold supportive and informed conversations with those seeking to discuss sensitive topics. They are responsible for attending office hours, monthly meetings, and participating in events that centre around inclusion, diversity, and education in the UW community.

Additionally, the Women’s Centre is a WUSA-run service that seeks volunteers each term to support all women and transgender individuals in their journey through university. Just as with RAISE, volunteers at the Women’s Centre are responsible for engaging in peer support services, which entails connecting individuals with resources about sexual and mental health, and healthy relationships.

Lastly, the Campus Response Team (CRT) is a student-run service that houses first-aid trained individuals who volunteer at major campus events such as Carnival Night and Black and Gold Day, acting as the first point of response in case of emergencies. If you are looking to join the CRT, you will need to have a valid first aid certification and must successfully pass the interview stage.

These are only some of the many volunteer opportunities available at UW. Remember, volunteers are a crucial aspect of university life, so feel free to explore around campus to see where your help is needed.