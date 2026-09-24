Classes cancelled due to sewer backup

According to a UW all-campus alert issued at 6:18 p.m., all classes on the main campus have been cancelled for tonight (Thursday, Sept. 24) due to the ongoing city sewer backup.

An alert issued at 3:57 p.m. previously stated that all classes in DWE were cancelled, before expanding to all classes on main campus. UW stated in the updated notice that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution” and is asking students and staff to avoid all academic buildings on the main campus. Additionally, those who need to retrieve personal belongings from DWE may do so until 7:15 p.m., but must be escorted by the Special Constable Service (SCS). Students and staff should report to the entrance between DWE and CPH, where an SCS officer will meet them and escort them into the building. Individuals should not enter DWE without an escort.

Other activities will continue as scheduled. Student service buildings, including the SLC, PAC, and CIF, will remain open until further notice.

The alert previously shared that Plant Operations was working with the City of Waterloo to address the sewer backup. More information will be shared with students affected by the DWE closure through Regroup. An update for tomorrow’s (Friday’s) classes will be shared by tomorrow at 6 a.m..

Imprint has reached out to UW for more details on the incident and is awaiting further comment.

*Last updated 6:57 p.m. on Sept. 24.