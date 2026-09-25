DWE closed until Oct. 4

According to UWaterloo’s safety alert system, the DWE building will remain closed until Oct. 4 following wastewater pipe damage that caused a sewage backup and surface discharge near the UW campus. Activities scheduled in DWE will be adjusted as needed, and details will be shared directly with affected students and employees.

The City of Waterloo shared with Imprint that the incident was caused by a private contractor working at a UW construction site near University Avenue East and the Laurel Trail. According to the city, the contractor accidentally drilled into and blocked one of the city’s wastewater pipes during construction, damaging the pipe and resulting in a surface discharge of wastewater on Thursday.

“The problem has been mitigated, and no further damage is happening,” read a statement from a spokesperson of the City of Waterloo. The statement added that the impacted wastewater pipe has since been rerouted as surface cleanup continues.

City officials have also notified the Spills Action Centre and the Region of Waterloo Environmental and Laboratory Services. City staff are currently working with the building contractor on mitigation and cleanup efforts. The contractor has confirmed that repair work will begin Monday, Sept. 28. The affected area will continue to be monitored and maintained throughout the weekend.

The city mentioned that it does not know how long UW buildings will remain closed, as that decision is up to the university. Imprint has reached out to the university and is awaiting further comment.