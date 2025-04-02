E-scooters are back at UW

Neuron E-scooters are back on UW campuses and across the Waterloo region as of April 1.

Pickup and drop off hubs are located around Ring Road, BMH, CIF, CLV, CPH, DC, EC1, REV, SCH, STC, UWP, and V1. This year, Neuron’s service area expanded to Waterloo neighbourhoods Vista Hills and Laurelwood.

““We are thrilled to re-launch in the Region of Waterloo for our third consecutive year,” said said Ankush Karwal, general manager of Canada and Neuron Mobility, in a release. “Kitchener, Waterloo and Cambridge are fantastic cities for e-scooters, and the service is very popular with riders who have racked up over 695,000 kilometers since we first launched in 2023. We thank the municipalities in the Region of Waterloo for their ongoing trust and support.”

E-bike and e-scooter rentals are managed through the Neuron app, with rate options for single rides, 3-day, weekly, or monthly passes. Single trips cost $1.15 to unlock the e-scooter and $0.39 per minute thereafter. More frequent users have the option to purchase various passes, including Neuron Plus ($4.99), 60 minute bundle ($12.99), 250 minute bundle ($28.99), 240 minute bundle ($49.99).

In 2024, riders in the Waterloo region collectively travelled more than 310,000 kilometres, and the average trip length was 1.9 kilometres.

A release by Neuron noted that research found that more than nine out of 10 riders believe Neuron made a positive impact on the region, and nearly 35 per cent of all e-scooter trips replaced a car journey in 2024. This resulted in reduced congestion and avoiding an estimated 17 tonnes of CO2. Surveys also found that about 58 per cent of Neuron trips resulted in a purchase at a local business, with an average of $32 spent.

Here are the rules for riding an e-scooter in the region: