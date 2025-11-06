E-scooters cover 236,000 km across Waterloo region in 2025, WRPS reports 19 collisions

E-scooter season has officially wrapped up in the Waterloo Region, and statistics and Neuron Mobility and the Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) show their growing popularity — along with collision statistics.

Neuron Mobility, the company behind the orange scooters on campus and across Waterloo, shared that riders travelled nearly 236,000 kilometres during their operation from April to October 2025. The longest trip in the region was 45 kilometres, with the most prolific user riding 95 kilometres overall.

“We’re thrilled to see such strong usage this season, and we thank our loyal riders and the transportation teams at the Region of Waterloo, the City of Kitchener, the City of Waterloo and the City of Cambridge,” said Ankush Karwal, general manager for Canada at Neuron Mobility, in a release.

A total of 36 per cent of rides replaced a car trip, preventing an estimated 13.5 tonnes of CO2 emissions. Trips that included a local business purchase reached 55 per cent, with an average spend of $25, which contributed an estimated $3.1-million to the local economy.

When asked how this compares with previous years, Neuron Mobility spokesperson Isaac Newsom said that these trends appear to be similar. “We are seeing some slight bumps in the car replacement rate, up 1.5 per cent, the longest trip from a rider is a record at 45 km, exceeding last year’s longest trip by 2 km.”

A release from Neuron Mobility stated 310,000 km were travelled in 2024. About 380,000 km were travelled by escooter or ebike in 2023, according to the region.

On the enforcement side, WRPS spokesperson Chris Iden reported that there have been 19 escooter collisions since Jan. 1, 2025.

The majority were eight vehicle versus escooter collisions where the drivers of the vehicles were charged. These charges include turning not in safety, failure to yield to a pedestrian, careless driving and failure to remain.

There were also four vehicle versus escooter collisions where the escooter driver was charged. Charges include improper stop at the traffic signal in an intersection, failure to stop at a red light, a bylaw charge, and one charged with failure to stop at a stop sign.

In one case, there was a solo escooter collision.

Despite this, Neuron Mobility noted that nine out of ten people believed e-scooters have had a positive impact on the region, improving mobility, air quality, and reducing congestion.

Neuron Mobility operates in 17 Canadian municipalities.