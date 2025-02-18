Eco-friendly Canadian brands for a greener home

Small daily choices and actions can result in big impacts, which is why it is important to be mindful of our lifestyle and household habits. Choosing to consume smarter from local sustainable and ethical companies is a perfect place to start when trying to live a more sustainable lifestyle. You might be surprised how much change can come from a few eco-friendly swaps. From cleaning products to decor, these Canadian brands offer solutions that are great for you and our planet.

Everist

A Toronto-based hair and body care company, unlike any other, Everist makes water-less skin and hair care products. By producing luxe cream concentrates, Everist is able to cut down on packaging and carbon dioxide emissions from shipping. Additionally its commitment to using all-natural ingredients, recycled packaging and offsetting 100% of its carbon emissions, has resulted in products that are both better for the planet and our skin and hair.

Pela Case

Pela case makes compostable phone cases out of plants that are BPA, lead, cadmium and phthalate free. They offer a wide range of durable cases for pretty much every phone out there without compromising on style with their beautiful designs and customizable options. But when it comes to solving the world’s waste problem, the founder of Pela Case, Jeremy Lang, did not want to stop here. Continuing his search for innovative solutions, he invented Lomi.

Lomi Food Recycler

Composting is an essential ingredient to living a more sustainable lifestyle, but for many people living in urban areas, this is not always easy or accessible. Until now. Introducing the Lomi composting solution. The Lomi, a small electric food recycler, takes up minimal precious counter space and turns your food scraps into a natural nutrient-rich fertilizer that you can use for your indoor or outdoor garden.

Obakki

An online home goods store offering ethically handmade decor sold in small batches, Obakki values modern and slow design. From Mexico to Kenya, the company sells items made by world class artisans, with the aim to preserve and honour traditional artistry.

Roll Up

This tree-less toilet paper is made from 100 per cent organic bamboo, comes in recyclable, zero-plastic packaging, is toxin free and delivered to your doorstep. Sustainability and convenience all wrapped up in fun colourful patterns? Who knew a toilet paper brand could be so cool?

Wanderruff

This Vancouver-based, eco-friendly dog accessories brand offers durable leashes, collars, and harnesses all using recycled post-consumer plastic and packaged with sustainable materials. Wanderruff also partners with 1 per cent for the Planet and the Pacific Parklands Foundation, keeping your dog and environment its top priorities.

TruEarth

Without the clunky plastic jug, TruEarth makes laundry detergent strips that come in recyclable cardboard packaging that is easy to use and store. The strips work in all washing machines, are vegan, hypoallergenic and made in Canada.

For more eco-friendly home and lifestyle products check out Shop Without Plastic and Etee Sustainable Marketplace.