Editorial: Misinformation is being used to threaten student journalism on campus

Since 1978, Imprint has been the University of Waterloo’s official student publication. Throughout its evolution from a newspaper to a magazine, it has remained a vital platform for student expression. Articles about the 2023 stabbing in Hagey Hall, student advocacy for mental health resources, and efforts demanding accountability and transparency from higher leadership are just a few recent examples of how student journalism has sparked and addressed important issues on campus. Imprint recognises the importance of fair compensation for the effort and dedication of its student writers and editors, ensuring that they are able to invest the necessary time and energy into their work as student journalists.

So it does come as a surprise that, leading up to WUSA’s annual members’ meeting on March 26 (formerly known as the annual general meeting), a motion has been proposed to cut the “Student Publications Fee” in half, as well as make it optional. While we welcome input from students about how our publication can better reflect their interests, the points raised, along with the information provided in this motion, are misleading or downright not true.

A quick fact-check: the motion references an agreement made last year, where Imprint will publicly share a breakdown of its funding. While the motion argues that this hasn’t happened, the Imprint website has a clear breakdown about how funding is used. It also argues against the “MEALS & ENTERTAINMENT” section of our budget, which is actually money set aside for student development — attending journalism conferences, hosting events with other student publications, and bringing in speakers for training sessions. Finally, it argues that Imprint is the only student publication that currently pays writers. In the context of UW, this is because Imprint is the only official student publication on campus, being recognized by organizations like the Canadian University Press and the Ontario Community Newspaper Association.

This “Student Publications Fee,” which was $5.40 for the 2024-2025 academic year, stands as a very small cost to students but plays an integral part in Imprint’s ability to highlight student voices and share stories that directly impact the UW community. The motion mentions that our budget ballooned this past year after becoming mandatory (thanks to a motion at WUSA’s last annual meeting), yet it neglected to mention the fact that our fee was also reduced by $1. If we compare this fee with those of other student publications, it is actually relatively low (per term Laurier collects a mandatory fee of $12.72, and Queen’s collects $10.52).

But rather than getting hung up on the details, let’s focus on the value of campus media. Imprint, and its predecessors The Chevron and The Coryphaeus, has been in operation at UW since 1960. That’s 65 years of student journalism! Campus publications are invaluable records of student expression and experience, and can provide citizens and historians alike with a means of revisiting their time at university. They also fulfill a specific coverage niche that no other publications are able to — local and national news organizations are simply not interested in covering the ins and outs of student-specific issues. Imprint on the other hand, is committed to following stories that directly impact students here at UW. Not to mention, having an official student publication on campus provides enriching work and volunteer experience for many students who would otherwise be unable to publish writing. Being a school without a journalism program, Imprint has been the first place many students try their hand at reporting, editing, or photography. Being able to pay for this work means that students from across faculties can afford to engage in and explore their interests.

Unfortunately, Imprint isn’t alone in the struggle to continue funding operations — earlier this month, Fanshawe’s student publication The Interrobang was shut down by their student union after over 50 years in circulation. A petition demanding a referendum is here.

As for next steps here at UW, those looking to support Imprint in opposing the proposed motion can attend WUSA’s meeting on March 26 at 5 p.m. Anyone that is unable to attend the meeting can proxy their vote in advance (the motion regarding Imprint is agenda item 3.7, or question 15).