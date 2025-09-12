Electrium Mobility kicks off new term with orientation and hands-on project

On Sept. 11, Electrium Mobility, an electric vehicle-building club on campus, hosted its orientation session, welcoming new and returning members to the term ahead.

The evening began with an overview of how the group organizes its work, highlighting upcoming projects and the term’s wrap-up with a remote-controlled-car-building competition. “We’re a small team with a big impact, so we split everyone up into smaller sub-teams so that we can work and have more of an impact and have more things for you to do,” team lead Samantha Chong explained. “We guarantee that things are going to happen. Your project is going to be done by the end of the term.”

Electrium Mobility’s project cycle runs across the academic term, giving members a chance to build practical experience. “For about four months, you’re going to do that design phase, do the manufacturing, testing, and integration. And by the end of the term, you’ll have a completed project that you’re able to put on your resume,” Chong said.

The timeline for the term was also laid out, with designs completed and parts ordered in October, assembly occurring during November, and an electric cup held in December. The final showcase will allow students to present their vehicles and celebrate the term’s work.

Members were introduced to the leadership team, with Omer as the mechanical lead, Damir as the electrical lead, Alex as the permanent lead, and Kayla as a regular lead.

Workshops will also play a big role this term, with mechanical and firmware sessions scheduled on Thursdays at 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and electrical workshops on Tuesdays at 7 p.m.. These sessions are open to anyone at E7 2409, even those not directly involved in projects.